Happy 30th Birthday, Comedy Central!

04/01/2021

From Mystery Science Theater 3000 to The Daily Show to South Park to Key & Peele to Broad City, toast 30 years of groundbreaking entertainment on Comedy Central.

02:08

Interview
05:54

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E88
George Lopez - "Walking with Herb"

George Lopez talks about getting in hot water with the Secret Service over an anti-Trump joke on social media and taking a dramatic turn for his role in the movie "Walking with Herb."
04/29/2021
Trailer
01:00

FairviewS1
If It's Happening in Fairview, It's Happening Everywhere

Find out why a small town that's all about community, family and religion has some huge issues on the new Comedy Central series Fairview, premiering Wednesday, February 9.
01/28/2022
Trailer
00:40

South ParkS25
South Park Gets the Fanfare It Deserves for Its 25th Season

Finally hear what Kenny was singing in this classed-up version of the South Park theme song in honor of the show's 25th season, premiering February 2.
01/21/2022
Trailer
00:15

South Park
Get Ready for a Masterpiece Season of South Park

Music to our ears: South Park finally returns for Season 25 on Wednesday, February 2.
01/18/2022
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021