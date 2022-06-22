The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Rudy Giuliani's Slap Drama & Shocking January 6 Bombshells
Season 27 E 105 • 06/28/2022
Rudy Giuliani exaggerates his experience of getting slapped on the back at a grocery store, and the January 6 Committee hears explosive testimony from surprise witness Cassidy Hutchinson.
Interview
09:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E102Angela Garbes - "Essential Labor"
Author Angela Garbes discusses America's systematic undervaluing of parenting and domestic labor, the link between racism and disregard for care work, and her book "Essential Labor."
06/22/2022
Highlight
14:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E102Gas Tax Holiday & Congress Agrees on Gun Reform
President Biden pushes for a gas tax holiday, Congress reaches a bipartisan agreement on gun control reform, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams cracks down on ATVs and dirt bikes.
06/22/2022
Highlight
07:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E103Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Mississippi Trump Rally
As revelations from the January 6 hearings mount, Jordan Klepper visits a Trump rally in Mississippi to find out how the former president's fans feel about the investigation's findings.
06/23/2022
Interview
06:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E103Elliot Page - "The Umbrella Academy"
Actor Elliot Page discusses how his real-life gender transition was worked into the third season of "The Umbrella Academy," what superpower he'd choose and his VR workout routine.
06/23/2022
Highlight
15:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E103SCOTUS Gun Ruling, Police Chase Ban & U.K. Train Strike
The Supreme Court strikes down New York's ban on concealed guns, Chicago police face new restrictions on foot chases, and a railway worker strike causes an uproar in the U.K.
06/23/2022
Highlight
06:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E104Vasectomies in a Post-Roe v. Wade World
Michael Kosta sits down with Dr. Guarin, a family physician who advocates for more men to get vasectomies, and Travis Meyer, who explains why he decided to have the procedure done.
06/27/2022
Interview
08:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E104Draymond Green - Winning NBA Championships and Podcasting
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green talks about winning his fourth NBA championship, staying motivated on the court and keeping things honest on his podcast "The Draymond Green Show."
06/27/2022
Highlight
15:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E104The Supreme Court Strikes Down Roe v. Wade
The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade ignites massive protests throughout the U.S., Democratic lawmakers deliver an underwhelming response, and Desi Lydic weighs in.
06/27/2022
Interview
07:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E105Eric Adams - Running NYC, Pt. 1 - Extended Interview
New York Mayor Eric Adams discusses his first six months in office, racial disparities in the city's public schools and the gentrification of historically Black and brown neighborhoods.
06/28/2022
Interview
21:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E105Eric Adams - Running NYC, Pt. 2 - Extended Interview
New York Mayor Eric Adams defends his controversial approaches to policing and homelessness, lays out a plan for fighting the city's skyrocketing rents, and addresses his public image.
06/28/2022
Highlight
15:34
Interview
07:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E106Van Lathan Jr. - "Fat, Crazy, and Tired"
Writer and podcaster Van Lathan Jr. talks about society's stigmatization of overweight people, the pro-Trump politics he encountered working at TMZ and his memoir "Fat, Crazy, and Tired."
06/29/2022
Highlight
19:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E106NATO Expansion, Abortion Data Traps & Flight Cancellations
Finland and Sweden are poised to join NATO, women delete their period tracking apps in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and airlines are woefully unprepared for summer travelers.
06/29/2022
Highlight
04:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E106The History of Pride Month
Desi Lydic examines how June became Pride Month, from its roots in LGBTQ+ activism in the 1960s to its official recognition by U.S. presidents and to its evolution into a global phenomenon.
06/29/2022
Highlight
16:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E107SCOTUS Guts EPA, Sex Offenders Sentenced & Royal Donations
The Supreme Court deals a major blow to the EPA, R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell receive lengthy prison sentences, and Prince Charles comes under fire for accepting shady charity donations.
06/30/2022
Interview
13:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E107Veronica Ivy - Trans Athlete Rights - Extended Interview
Veronica Ivy, the first out trans woman to win a track cycling world championship, discusses transphobic bigotry in sports and the fundamental importance of accepting trans women as women.
06/30/2022
Interview
05:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E107Moses Ingram - "Obi-Wan Kenobi"
Actor Moses Ingram talks about dealing with audition anxiety, never having seen "Star Wars" before getting cast on "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and influencing her character's hairstyle.
06/30/2022
Highlight
05:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E108Can I Make You Late for Work? - Killing Time in Union Square
Dulcé Sloan visits New York City's Union Square to ask passersby distracting questions in the hopes of making them show up late to their jobs.
07/18/2022
Interview
06:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E108Terri Jackson - Russia's Detainment of Brittney Griner
Terri Jackson, executive director of the WNBA players' union, discusses the case of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who has been held in Russia for five months as a "political pawn."
07/18/2022
Highlight
16:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E108Europe's Heat Wave, Biden-MBS Fist Bump & Manchin Kills Bill
A devastating heat wave plagues Europe, President Biden fist bumps Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Senator Joe Manchin sabotages Democrats' climate change agenda.
07/18/2022
