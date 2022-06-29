The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Project: Conspiracy - Spy Fruit
Season 27 E 109 • 07/19/2022
Kevin Matthew Kelp (Michael Kosta) uses his amateur investigative skills to uncover a nefarious government conspiracy behind the stickers found on fruit at grocery stores.
Project: Conspiracy - Spy Fruit
Kevin Matthew Kelp (Michael Kosta) uses his amateur investigative skills to uncover a nefarious government conspiracy behind the stickers found on fruit at grocery stores.
07/19/2022
