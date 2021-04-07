The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Hottest Take - The Olympics

Season 26 • 08/04/2021

Roy Wood Jr. kicks off a round of super-edgy takes on the Olympics with fel-low correspondents Dulcé Sloan, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic.

More

Watching

Exclusive
03:54

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26
Dul-Sayin' - Black Americans and Independence Day

Dulcé Sloan talks about Black Americans' complicated relationship with the 4th of July and how it became a celebration of Black liberation in the South in the aftermath of the Civil War.
07/04/2021
Exclusive
01:02

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26
Birthdays That Matter - Unproblematic Celebrations

Desi Lydic acknowledges the birthdays of complicated celebrities like "Baywatch" legend Pamela Anderson, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and infamous boxer Mike Tyson.
07/09/2021
Exclusive
05:03

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26
Femtech: The Rise of Period Tracking Apps

Desi Lydic chats with Dr. Lynae Brayboy and Clue app co-founder Ida Tin about the menstrual health benefits and privacy risks posed by the rapidly growing femtech app industry.
07/19/2021
Exclusive
01:05

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26
An Important Message for Vaccine-Hesitant Americans

Desi Lydic reassures conspiracy-addled Americans that the coronavirus vaccine isn't part of a government plot to inject microchips into the arms of unsuspecting citizens.
07/20/2021
Exclusive
03:24

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26
Remotely Educational - Mathematics with Mr. Kosta

Michael Kosta gives an aggrieved lesson on the mathematics of divorce, breaking down the devastating division problems endured by cheating husbands.
07/21/2021
Exclusive
04:39

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26
CP Time - Black Race Car Drivers in History

Roy Wood Jr. honors trailblazing Black race car drivers, including Wendell Scott, who made NASCAR history, and Willy T. Ribbs, the first Black driver to qualify for the Indianapolis 500.
07/22/2021
Exclusive
04:33

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26
Opening Ceremony Attire Gets Weird at the Olympics

Dulcé Sloan honors the opening of the 2021 Summer Olympics by roasting the fashion choices on display at the Parade of Nations, including Colombia's cowboy hats and Ukraine's fanny packs.
07/26/2021
Exclusive
05:44

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26
Desi Lydic Interviews an Ex-QAnon Follower

Desi Lydic talks to Lenka Perron, a former online conspiracy theorist, who describes how she inadvertently got sucked into the QAnon community, thanks in part to the power of social media.
07/27/2021
Exclusive
04:30

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26
CP Time - America's Trailblazing Black Gymnasts

Roy Wood Jr. discusses pioneering Black gymnasts, such as Sid Oglesby, who became the first African American to win an NCAA title, and Gabby Douglas, who achieved unparalleled Olympic glory.
07/28/2021
Exclusive
02:05

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26
Olympic Hugging Highlights

Michael Kosta breaks down the intricacies of his favorite athletic event on display at the 2021 Olympics: the coach's hug.
08/03/2021
Exclusive
02:18

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26
Hottest Take - The Olympics

Roy Wood Jr. kicks off a round of super-edgy takes on the Olympics with fel-low correspondents Dulcé Sloan, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic.
08/04/2021
Exclusive
03:10

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26
Roy Wood Jr.'s Favorite Olympic Moments

Roy Wood Jr. gives a rundown of Tokyo Olympics highlights, including runner Sifan Hassan's unlikely comeback, tennis player Novak Djokovic's temper tantrum and a basketball-shooting robot.
08/05/2021
Exclusive
04:35

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26
Dul-Sayin' - Racism and Public Swimming Pools

Dulcé Sloan examines the history of America's once-popular public swimming pools and explains how racism led to their sudden decline in the 1950s.
08/10/2021
Exclusive
05:18

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26
Why Are There No Black Women in the Senate?

Dulcé Sloan talks to Stefanie Brown James, co-founder of The Collective PAC, about the current lack of Black women in the U.S. Senate and what her organization is doing to change that.
08/12/2021
Exclusive
04:32

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26
CP Time - A Conversation with Frederica Wilson

Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson chats with Roy Wood Jr. about her morning routine, her mentorship program for at-risk youth and her penchant for wearing bold, eye-catching hats.
08/12/2021
Exclusive
02:29

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26
How to Unquarantinify - Going to the Movies

Michael Kosta re-educates the public on how to go to the movies, with tips on phone etiquette, mindfulness of other viewers and more.
08/18/2021
Exclusive
08:10

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26
The Daily Showography of Lindsey Graham

The Daily Show chronicles the life of senator and lifelong bachelor Lindsey Graham, whose insatiable lust for power fueled a hot and heavy political career.
08/19/2021
Exclusive
06:11

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26
Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Anti-Vaccine Rally in NYC

Jordan Klepper pays a visit to an anti-vaccination rally in New York City, where protesters are demonstrating against Mayor Bill de Blasio's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
08/23/2021
Exclusive
11:43

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26
The Daily Showography of Chris Cuomo

The Daily Show traces Chris Cuomo's career as a chest-thumping news bro and highlights the aftermath of his bout with COVID-19 and his ethically dubious advisory role to his brother Andrew.
08/27/2021
Exclusive
01:23

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26
HorseyVax Is Horse Medicine for People

Michael Kosta introduces an alternative approach to COVID-19 prevention for vaccine-wary Americans -- and horses.
08/31/2021
Highlight
04:42

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E109
Rudy Giuliani's Wild 9/11 Speech & Trump's Boxing Match Gig

Rudy Giuliani goes on an unhinged rant at an event commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and Donald Trump decides to spend the somber occasion as a commentator for a boxing match.
09/13/2021
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021