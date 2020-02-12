The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
2020 in Review: The Year in Music
Season 26 E 36 • 12/07/2020
Jaboukie Young-White highlights music news from 2020 including controversies in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, Cardi B's "WAP," Taylor Swift's pivot to folk music and more.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E34Donald Trump: Go Big and Go Home - Pardon Schemes
President Trump reportedly considers preemptive pardons for members of his family, and someone apparently offered to bribe him with a campaign contribution in exchange for a pardon.
12/02/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E35Trump Explores Preemptive Pardons
President Trump reportedly considers issuing preemptive pardons for his adult children, and Desi Lydic defends the notion via her extremely limited legal expertise.
12/03/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E35A Ray of Sunshine - China's Moon Mission & Drake's Candles
China sends a robotic craft to collect rocks from the moon, the U.N. removes cannabis from its list of the most dangerous drugs, and Drake releases a line of candles that smell like him.
12/03/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E35Ex-Presidents Promote Vaccine & Democrats Flout Guidelines
George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama plan to get COVID-19 vaccinations on live TV, and several Democratic leaders are caught ignoring social distancing guidelines.
12/03/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E35Ludacris - KidNation & "The Ride"
Rapper and actor Ludacris talks about his comprehensive and entertaining educational platform for kids called KidNation, and his role in the movie "The Ride."
12/03/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E352020 in Review: The Year in Streaming
Roy Wood Jr. highlights 2020's surge in content from streaming services such as Netflix, HBO and the ill-fated Quibi and gives his take on shows that gripped America during the pandemic.
12/03/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E36Method Man - "Power Book II: Ghost" and "Marvel/Method"
Rapper and actor Method Man talks about starring on the series "Power Book II: Ghost," his physical transformation through working out and his comic book-themed podcast "Marvel/Method."
12/07/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E36Keeping Up with Coronavirus - Rudy Giuliani Gets COVID-19
Rudy Giuliani tests positive for the coronavirus after a whirlwind of maskless public appearances and punctuates his testimony at a Michigan election hearing with audible flatulence.
12/07/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E36Votegasm 2020: Peach State Edition
Georgia's Republican senators face Democratic challengers in crucial runoff races, GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler dodges questions about her stock trades, and Donald Trump offers mixed messages.
12/07/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E36Diamond Ring Record & Drug Cartel Recruiting Via TikTok
Jewelers in India unveil a Guinness World Record-breaking ring with nearly 13,000 diamonds, and Mexican drug cartels appeal to new recruits by glamorizing cartel life on TikTok.
12/07/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E37Trump Abandons Medal of Freedom Ceremony
Extreme awkwardness ensues when President Trump suddenly walks out of a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony, leaving the recipient baffled.
12/08/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E372020 in Review: The Year in Tech
Ronny Chieng rounds up technology news from 2020, such as the ascendancy of Zoom, the popularity of the "Animal Crossing" video game, President Trump's attempt to ban TikTok, and more.
12/08/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E37Busta Rhymes - "Extinction Level Event 2"
Busta Rhymes discusses his long-awaited album "Extinction Level Event 2," reflects on what it means to be an artist and talks about his collaboration with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar.
12/08/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E37Ijeoma Oluo - "Mediocre" and Examining White Male Supremacy
Ijeoma Oluo discusses the continued relevance of her 2018 book "So You Want to Talk About Race" and her new book "Mediocre," which examines the prevalence of white male supremacy in America.
12/08/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E37Keeping Up with Coronavirus - Pfizer Fiasco & Public Shaming
The U.K. starts vaccinating people for COVID-19, the Trump administration turned down an opportunity to buy more vaccine doses from Pfizer, and South African police shame maskless citizens.
12/08/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E38You're So Lucky You're White - NYC Bar Defies COVID-19 Rules
A white man who owns a Staten Island bar is given the hero treatment on Fox News after declaring his business to be an "autonomous zone" and hitting a police officer with his car.
12/09/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E38What Should We Do About 2020?
After a year defined by a devastating pandemic and economic ruin, Michael Kosta calls on all Americans to join him in a feel-good state of delusion.
12/09/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E38George Wallace - "Bulltwit…and Whatnot" & A Life in Stand-Up
Comedian George Wallace talks about his wildly popular musings on Twitter, his legendary career as a stand-up comic and his book "Bulltwit…and Whatnot."
12/09/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E38Supreme Court Rejects Election Case & Louie Gohmert's Tooth
The Supreme Court swiftly rejects Team Trump's efforts to overturn Pennsylvania election results, Rep. Louie Gohmert's tooth falls out mid-speech, and Russia's COVID-19 vaccine disappoints.
12/09/2020
