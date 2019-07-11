Crank Yankers
Behind the Seams - Natasha Leggero's Forgotten Stepson
Season 5 • 03/25/2020
Natasha Leggero loses her cool when asking a school administrator to help her locate her new stepson, whose name she can't quite remember.
Highlight
02:35
Crank YankersS5 E6Niles's Lice Problem
Niles Standish (Tony Barbieri) seeks advice on dealing with his domesticated orangutan's lice infestation.
11/07/2019
Highlight
03:23
Crank YankersS5 E8Bob (Will Forte) Gets a Bird's-Eye View
Bob (Will Forte) calls the Audubon Society to identify a bird he spots through his Ring video doorbell, which catches a bit more than a feathered friend on his lawn.
12/02/2019
Sneak Peek
04:38
Crank YankersS5 E9Niles Needs Santa Suit Alterations & Everyone's Invited to Natasha Leggero's Measles Party
Niles Standish (Tony Barbieri) has very specific alterations in mind for his Santa Claus suit, and Natasha Leggero won't let measles ruin anyone's good time at a party.
12/03/2019
Highlight
02:59
Crank YankersS5 E9Mrs. Birchum's Nut Butter
Birchum (Adam Carolla) calls an organic food store in search of a weight control nut butter for his wife.
12/05/2019
Sneak Peek
03:10
Crank YankersS5 E10Bobby Brown's Name Is Not for Sale
Terrence Catheter (Jimmy Kimmel) calls Bobby Brown to gauge his interest in changing his name to avoid confusion with actress Millie Bobby Brown.
12/11/2019
Highlight
03:08
Crank YankersS5 E10The Champ (Bobby Brown) Calls Tiffany Haddish
Mike Tyson (Bobby Brown) invites Tiffany Haddish to help honor him as the best boxer ever.
12/12/2019
Exclusive
02:55
Crank YankersS5 Behind the Seams - The Truth's New Career
Get a look behind the scenes as David Alan Grier runs into some email address complications while trying to secure an in-mall performance for Landalious "The Truth" Truefeld.
01/21/2020
Exclusive
02:58
Crank YankersS5 Behind the Seams - Tiffany Haddish's "Red Dead Redemption" Complaint
Get a behind-the-scenes look at how Tiffany Haddish sorts out her relationship troubles with a video game store sales clerk who sold her man "Red Dead Redemption."
02/14/2020
Exclusive
02:54
Crank YankersS5 Behind the Seams - Mrs. Birchum's Nut Butter
Adam Carolla struggles to keep it together while prank calling a health food store in character as Mr. Birchum.
02/26/2020
Exclusive
02:48
Crank YankersS5 Behind the Seams - The Truth Recruits
Go behind the scenes with David Alan Grier as he tries to set up a nursing home football team as Landalious "The Truth" Truefeld.
03/10/2020
Exclusive
02:41
Highlight
02:39
Crank YankersS5 E11He's Not Texting Me Back
Nikki Glaser calls her cell phone service provider to troubleshoot a "glitch" that's causing a communication breakdown.
04/02/2020
Highlight
03:03
Crank YankersS5 E11Niles' Load
Niles Standish (Tony Barbieri) seeks a laundromat that can handle his messy load.
04/02/2020
Highlight
03:11
Crank YankersS5 E12Ariana Grande Rapids
Celebrity assistant Terrence (Jimmy Kimmel) arranges a rafting excursion for Ariana Grande.
04/09/2020
Highlight
02:51
Crank YankersS5 E513Bad Moustache
Brain Posehn calls a costume store to blame their merchandise for his failed job interview.
04/16/2020
Highlight
02:53
Crank YankersS5 E14Parks and Wiccan Rituals
Aubrey Plaza calls a park ranger to learn about the park's rules vis-a-vis Wiccan rituals.
04/23/2020
Highlight
03:16
Crank YankersS5 E15Hadassah Learns About Volunteering
Hadassah calls to volunteer for an outdoor organization, but it quickly becomes apparent that she fundamentally misunderstands the nature of volunteering.
04/30/2020
Highlight
02:39
Crank YankersS5 E516Niles Is Internet Famous
Niles Standish (Tony Barieri) tries to take his internet fame to the next level by getting a new camera setup to livestream his tickle fights with his twin brother Giles.
05/07/2020
Highlight
02:59
Crank YankersS5 E517Public Breakup
Iliza Shlesinger conspires with a restaurant hostess to plan a humiliating public breakup.
05/14/2020
Sneak Peek
03:29
Crank YankersS5 E18Elderly Fight Club
Landalious Truefeld (David Alan Grier) calls up a nursing home with hopes of organizing a senior citizen martial-arts league.
05/20/2020
