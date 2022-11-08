The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

John Boyega - "Breaking"

Season 27 E 126 • 08/17/2022

Actor John Boyega talks about playing a Marine veteran with PTSD and working with the late Michael K. Williams in his film "Breaking."

04:45

