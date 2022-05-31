The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
U.S.-North Korea Missile Missives & Ohio Trans Sports Bill
Season 27 E 93 • 06/06/2022
North Korea and the U.S. exchange saber-rattling missile launches, Ohio lawmakers pass a shocking bill aimed at transgender child athletes, and companies clumsily commercialize Juneteenth.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E90Absurd Gun Debate as America Reels from Mass Shootings
After a devastating mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, TX, Canada announces a major gun reform bill and conservatives in the U.S. blame the violence on everything but guns.
05/31/2022
04:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E90Ronny Chieng Teaches You About Asians - Unsung Sports Heroes
In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Ronny Chieng highlights trailblazing Asian-American athletes, including Wally Yonamine, Victoria Manalo Draves and Kim Ng.
05/31/2022
14:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E91U.S. Sends Ukraine Missiles & Racist "Star Wars" Fans
The U.S. provides defensive missiles to Ukraine, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" star Moses Ingram endures racist backlash for her role, and Indian parents sue their son for not providing a grandchild.
06/01/2022
09:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E91Akwaeke Emezi - "You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty"
Nigerian author Akwaeke Emezi talks about switching genres as a writer and their first romance novel, "You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty."
06/01/2022
07:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E91Chris Murphy - Fighting for Gun Control Laws in the Senate
Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy discusses his plea for gun control reform on the Senate floor after the mass shooting in Uvalde, TX, and the gun lobby's outsized influence on the GOP.
06/01/2022
13:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E92The Queen's Jubilee, GOP Poll Worker Plot & Micro Robots
Queen Elizabeth II marks 70 years on the throne, the GOP plots to install partisan poll workers, engineers build the world's tiniest robot, and delivery drivers admit eating customers' food.
06/02/2022
10:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E92Sergiy Kyslytsya - The Global Response to Russia's Invasion
Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's representative to the U.N., discusses the challenges of eliciting international support against Russia and why surrendering Donbas is a nonstarter.
06/02/2022
05:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E92Mass Shootings - Too Many Doors
Republican politicians blame America's mass shootings on an excessive amount of doors, and Michael Kosta talks to tourists to find out how other countries deal with the door problem.
06/02/2022
07:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E93Bobby Brown - "Bobby Brown: Every Little Step"
R&B legend Bobby Brown reflects on his eventful life and career, public perceptions of him over the years, his sobriety journey and his show "Bobby Brown: Every Little Step."
06/06/2022
09:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E93Votedemic 2022 - Primary Race for the Mayor of L.A.
Trevor covers the Los Angeles mayoral race between progressive Karen Bass and billionaire Rick Caruso, whose anti-homeless rhetoric and celebrity endorsements appear to be a political plus.
06/06/2022
12:46
17:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E94Turkey Name Change, Stolen Ukrainian Grain & New NY Gun Laws
The nation of Turkey officially changes its name, Russia exploits a global grain shortage, and New York state passes gun reform laws in response to America's mass shooting crisis.
06/07/2022
06:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E94Disagree to Disagree with Roy Wood Jr. - Ammon Bundy
In an era of heightened political division in the U.S., Roy Wood Jr. tries to find common ground with anti-government extremist Ammon Bundy, who is running for governor of Idaho.
06/07/2022
10:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E94Eliot Schrefer - "Queer Ducks (and Other Animals)"
In this extended interview, Eliot Schrefer discusses "Queer Ducks (and Other Animals)," his book about the prevalence of same-sex sexual behavior throughout the animal kingdom.
06/07/2022
18:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E95January 6 Hearings, Golf Goes Saudi & Punctuality Popularity
House Democrats gear up for the January 6 committee hearings, Saudi Arabia's new golf league stirs controversy, and punctuality at work gets popular.
06/08/2022
06:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E95Roy Wood Jr. Examines Brooklyn's Gentrification Problem
Roy Wood Jr. hits the streets of Brooklyn to talk to Black residents about the growing challenges of gentrification.
06/08/2022
06:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E95Iman Vellani - "Ms. Marvel"
Actor Iman Vellani chats about being a lifelong fan of the Marvel movies and comics, what it means personally to portray a Muslim superhero and her new series "Ms. Marvel."
06/08/2022
16:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E96Gas Prices Soar & Mexico's President Snubs Biden
Consumers get creative to deal with high gas prices, the House approves gun control legislation that has zero chance of passing the Senate, and Mexico declines to attend a U.S. summit.
06/09/2022
06:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E96Republicans Cry Foul as the January 6 Hearings Begin
Congress kicks off hearings investigating the events surrounding the Capitol riot attack of January 6, 2021, and Republicans frame themselves as victims of oppression from law enforcement.
06/09/2022
07:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E96Michael R. Jackson - "A Strange Loop"
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Michael R. Jackson discusses his journey writing the musical "A Strange Loop," which has been nominated for 11 Tony awards.
06/09/2022
08:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E97January 6 Hearings: Investigating the Thing We All Saw
The January 6 hearings reveal that, aside from an inebriated Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's advisers told him his stolen election claims were false in the runup to the 2021 Capitol riot.
06/13/2022
