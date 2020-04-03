The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Mikki Kendall - Lifting Up All Women with "Hood Feminism" - Extended Interview
Season 25 E 72 • 03/09/2020
Activist Mikki Kendall discusses her book "Hood Feminism," which advocates for a more inclusive form of feminism that meets the needs of women from all walks of life.
Interview
09:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E70Judith Heumann - Defying Obstacles in "Being Heumann" and "Crip Camp" - Extended Interview
"Being Heumann" author and activist Judith Heumann discusses her lifelong advocacy for the civil rights of disabled people, as featured in the Netflix documentary "Crip Camp."
03/04/2020
Highlight
05:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E70New York City's Coronavirus Subway Crackdown, Dinosaur DNA Discovery & Twitter's "Fleets" Feature
New York City tries to prevent the coronavirus from spreading on subways, scientists discover well-preserved dinosaur DNA, and Twitter tests out its new "fleets" feature.
03/04/2020
Highlight
08:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E70Defeat, Triumph and Disruption on Super Tuesday
Super Tuesday ends with major losses for Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg, and Joe Biden's wife Jill heroically shields him from a protester during his victory speech.
03/04/2020
Highlight
07:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E71If You Don't Know, Now You Know - "Forever Chemicals"
Trevor breaks down the simmering threat of PFAS, a.k.a. "forever chemicals," that have broadly contaminated food and drinking water in the U.S. via everyday products.
03/05/2020
Highlight
06:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E71Elizabeth Warren's Primary Dropout, Trump vs. Coronavirus Concerns & A Driving School Fail in China
Elizabeth Warren ends her presidential run, President Trump downplays the coronavirus based on a personal hunch, and a just-certified driver careens into a river in China.
03/05/2020
Highlight
04:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E71America Needs More Statues of Women
Dulce Sloan celebrates Women's History Month by highlighting the jarring lack of statues commemorating trailblazing female figures in the U.S.
03/05/2020
Interview
10:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E71Nneka Ogwumike - Excellence and Equity with the Los Angeles Sparks and WNBPA - Extended Interview
Los Angeles Sparks power forward Nneka Ogwumike talks about her path to becoming an esteemed pro basketball player and her fight for pay equity as president of the WNBPA.
03/05/2020
Highlight
06:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E72New York's Coronavirus Emergency
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declares a state of emergency over the coronavirus, and Jaboukie Young-White offers best-practice hygiene tips on how to avoid the bug.
03/09/2020
Highlight
06:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E72Kamala Harris Boosts Joe Biden, Afghanistan's Presidency Woes & Marco Rubio vs. Daylight Saving Time
Kamala Harris supports Joe Biden's White House bid, two politicians claim to be Afghanistan's president, and Marco Rubio pushes a bill to make daylight saving time permanent.
03/09/2020
Highlight
06:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E72Is This How We Die? - The Coronavirus Wreaks Havoc in Italy and the U.S.
The coronavirus crisis leads to a massive lockdown in Italy, and four U.S. Republican lawmakers quarantine themselves as President Trump bumbles his way through the response.
03/09/2020
Interview
07:02
Highlight
06:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E73Stock Market Chaos, Vladimir Putin's Power Move & Locusts Plaguing East Africa
The coronavirus takes the stock market for a wild ride, Russian President Vladimir Putin angles for an extension on term limits, and swarms of locusts ravage East Africa.
03/10/2020
Exclusive
03:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 Trump's Best Word Bracket
Everyone knows Donald Trump has the best words, but now it's time for words like "mishiz," "heroilynn" and "Rusher" to go head-to-head to see which one reigns supreme.
03/10/2020
Highlight
07:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E73Is This How We Die? - "Social Distancing" from the Coronavirus
In order to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Americans are encouraged to avoid crowded places such as schools, festivals, political rallies and the workplace.
03/10/2020
Interview
05:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E73Jason Reynolds & Ibram X. Kendi - "Stamped" and the Story of Racism in the U.S. - Extended Interview
Authors Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi discuss their book "Stamped," which was written in an unconventional way to illuminate America's long history of racism.
03/10/2020
Highlight
04:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E73Introducing Trump's Best Word Bracket
Trevor kicks off round one of Trump's Best Word Bracket by inviting viewers to pick from 65 of the president's verbal gaffes, such as "United Shaysh" and "stankchuary."
03/10/2020
Highlight
06:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E74Joe Biden's Winning Streak and Confrontation in Michigan
Joe Biden widens his lead over Bernie Sanders after sealing primary victories across four states, and a tense exchange between Biden and a Detroit factory worker goes viral.
03/11/2020
Highlight
15:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E74Bill de Blasio - Confronting the Coronavirus Outbreak in New York City - Extended Interview
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio discusses the coronavirus pandemic and offers small adjustments people can make in order to find balance during the outbreak.
03/11/2020
Highlight
06:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E74Dave Burd - Finding Humor in Life's Insecurities with "Dave" - Extended Interview
Rapper and actor Dave Burd talks about the bar mitzvah savings that launched his music career and exposing his insecurities on "Dave," a TV series loosely based on his life.
03/11/2020
Highlight
06:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E74The Coronavirus Reaches Global Pandemic Status
The World Health Organization officially declares the coronavirus a global pandemic, causing panic at grocery stores, and misinformation about the virus runs rampant.
03/11/2020
