The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
If You Don't Know, Now You Know - India's Farmer Protest
Season 26 E 55 • 02/09/2021
Indian farmers engage in massive protests against new agricultural laws that threaten their livelihoods, leading to escalating violence and a government crackdown.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E53Marjorie Taylor Greene Controversy
Democrats kick Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off all of her congressional committees in response to her racist and violent rhetoric, and Republicans rally behind her while feigning ignorance.
02/04/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E53Biden May Send Everyone a Mask & Sexist Olympics Official
President Biden considers sending masks to every American, a Tokyo Olympics official comes under fire for making sexist comments, and rapper Lil Uzi Vert embeds a diamond in his forehead.
02/04/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E54Leonard Fournette - Super Bowl Glory and Beyond
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette talks about his journey to becoming Super Bowl champion, the thrill of playing with Tom Brady and his hope to inspire others.
02/08/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E54Joe Biden: The Worst President in History We Can Remember
Right-wing pundits lash out at President Biden over his administration's supposed Space Force mockery, alleged disrespect for FBI agents and the ethics of Hunter Biden's book deal.
02/08/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E54Tom Brady's Triumph & Capitol Rioter Granted Mexico Trip
Tom Brady wins his seventh Super Bowl, a woman accused of rioting at the Capitol can go on vacation, and a Utah school nearly allows students to opt out of Black History Month lessons.
02/08/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E54Atul Gawande - America's Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout
Dr. Atul Gawande discusses the challenges of tackling COVID-19 vaccine distribution in America, his New Yorker article "Don't Tell Me What to Do" and the debate over reopening U.S. schools.
02/08/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E55Trump's Second Impeachment Trial Begins
Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial kicks off with compelling video from Democrats, a rambling defense and a majority of GOP jurors trying to block the trial from taking place.
02/09/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E55Woman Uses Gorilla Glue as Hair Spray
A Louisiana woman seeks medical attention and threatens legal action after using Gorilla Glue spray to hold her hair in place, and Dulce Sloan weighs in from a crafter's perspective.
02/09/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E55Robin Roberts - "Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage"
Robin Roberts discusses athletic greatness, co-anchoring "Good Morning America" during the COVID-19 pandemic and honoring her father with the History Channel special "Tuskegee Airmen."
02/09/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E55Noah Centineo - "To All the Boys: Always and Forever"
Actor Noah Centineo talks about his role in the Netflix romantic comedy film "To All the Boys: Always and Forever," his quirky presence on social media and his upcoming movie projects.
02/09/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E56CP Time - The History of Black Spies
Roy Wood Jr. highlights the long history of Black people in intelligence operations, from Harriet Tubman's clandestine work during the Civil War to Josephine Baker's spying during WWII.
02/10/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E56NBA Team Stops Playing National Anthem
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban draws criticism for doing away with pregame performances of the national anthem, inspiring Trevor to propose an alternative song, "Shark Tank"-style.
02/10/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E56The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Trump's Lawyers
Donald Trump's second impeachment trial continues with disastrous performances from Trump's lawyers, sparking harsh criticism from several GOP senators and infuriating the former president.
02/10/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E56A Hacker Nearly Poisons Florida Water & New Zealand Tie Tiff
A computer hacker attempts to poison the water supply in Pinellas County, Florida, and a Maori lawmaker in New Zealand is ejected from parliament for refusing to wear a tie.
02/10/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E56Radha Blank - "The Forty-Year-Old Version"
Writer, director and actor Radha Blank talks about her critically acclaimed film "The Forty-Year-Old Version," its semi-autobiographical story and the obstacle of industry gatekeepers.
02/10/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E57The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Day Three
On the third day of Donald Trump's impeachment trial for inciting insurrection, GOP senators tune out while Democrats show shocking footage of government workers narrowly escaping rioters.
02/11/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E57Vaccine Buddies in Massachusetts & France's Desk Lunches
Massachusetts grants vaccines to people who show up with someone age 75 or older, France lifts its ban on office desk lunches, and three Cubans are rescued from a desert island.
02/11/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E57Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Actor Daniel Kaluuya talks about his latest movie, "Judas and the Black Messiah," and his complex portrayal of Fred Hampton, the Illinois leader of the Black Panther party.
02/11/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E57Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Impeachment Week (Again)
Jordan Klepper queries Washington, D.C., locals about Democrats' cinematic approach to Donald Trump's trial and talks to Rep. Adam Schiff about the necessity of this impeachment.
02/11/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E58New COVID-19 Variants in U.S. & Cuomo's Nursing Home Scandal
Several new coronavirus variants are originating in the U.S., and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is under fire for underreporting nursing home deaths from the pandemic in his state.
02/15/2021
