The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Desi Lydic Womansplains Female Representation in Government
Season 24 • 05/14/2019
Desi Lydic examines how far female representation in government has come and offers up ways the U.S. can go even further to achieve gender equality in politics.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E107Between the Scenes - Trevor Defends His Met Gala Look
Trevor recaps his night at the 2019 Met Gala, where the "camp" theme allowed for everything from his functional fashion to Katy Perry's hamburger ensemble.
05/08/2019
Highlight
04:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E108England's Royal Baby Archie, Escalation Between the U.S. and Iran & An Ironic Case of Chicken Pox
Archie Harrison joins the British royal family, tensions spike between Iran and the U.S., and an anti-vaccination teen comes down with chicken pox in Kentucky.
05/08/2019
Interview
06:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E108Tyra Banks - Sports Illustrated 22 Years Later - Extended Interview
Media mogul Tyra Banks talks about returning to modeling with Sports Illustrated 22 years after her iconic swimsuit cover and social media's impact on the fashion industry.
05/08/2019
Highlight
04:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E108Trump's Billion-Dollar Business Fail
A New York Times article reports Donald Trump lost over a billion dollars over the span of a decade, and "Fox & Friends" pundits try to spin the news in his favor.
05/08/2019
Highlight
09:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E108Bernie Sanders Has Always Been Bernie Sanders
Footage from Bernie Sanders's 80s-era public access TV show demonstrates his long-term consistency on policy issues and affinity for roping little kids into complex debates.
05/08/2019
Highlight
05:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E109Sexism Looms Large in 2020 Election Coverage
Desi Lydic weighs in on why female 2020 presidential candidates such as Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren aren't getting as much media coverage as their male counterparts.
05/09/2019
Highlight
07:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E109South Africa's General Election Heats Up
South African voters prepare to cast their ballots in a contentious general election hinging on income inequality, rising college tuition costs and xenophobic populism.
05/09/2019
Highlight
04:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E109Extreme Policing in Anaheim, Chris Hughes's Facebook Breakup Proposal & Meth in a Lego Box
A California cop escapes charges for reckless firearm use, Facebook cofounder Chris Hughes calls for a company breakup, and a Georgia child discovers meth in his box of Legos.
05/09/2019
Interview
05:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E109Mark Jonathan Harris & Deborah Oppenheimer - "Foster" and the Realities of Foster Care in the U.S.
Filmmakers Mark Jonathan Harris and Deborah Oppenheimer discuss their HBO documentary "Foster," which examines the complexities of America's foster care system.
05/09/2019
Exclusive
04:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 What the Rest of the World Thinks of America's Gender Gap - Uncensored
Desi Lydic talks to people in Iceland, Namibia and Spain to get their thoughts about why America lags so far behind other countries when it comes to gender equality.
05/14/2019
Exclusive
04:00
Exclusive
03:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 Desi Lydic Womansplains the ERA
Desi Lydic looks back the history of the Equal Rights Amendment, which (if ever ratified) would end gender-based discrimination under the Constitution.
05/14/2019
Highlight
05:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E113Extreme Anti-Abortion Laws Sweep the U.S.
GOP state lawmakers pass some of the most restrictive abortion laws America has ever seen, and Desi Lydic and Dulce Sloan offer a novel way for women to reclaim their bodies.
05/20/2019
Highlight
05:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E113Steve Bullock and Bill de Blasio Enter the 2020 Democratic Field
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announces his White House bid, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's entrance into the presidential race inspires Trevor to create an attack ad.
05/20/2019
Highlight
06:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E113Therapy for "Game of Thrones" Fans, Uber's Quiet Mode & A Bizarre Attack on Arnold Schwarzenegger
A website offers counseling for fans disappointed by the series finale of "Game of Thrones," Uber announces a "quiet mode" feature, and Arnold Schwarzenegger gets dropkicked.
05/20/2019
Interview
07:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E113Kirsten Gillibrand - Her 2020 Presidential Campaign & The GOP's War Against Roe v. Wade
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand argues that the Trump administration has emboldened Republicans to attack women's reproductive rights and discusses her 2020 White House bid.
05/20/2019
Highlight
06:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E114Thank Me Later - Jim Maloney's Crusade to Legalize Nunchucks in New York City
Michael Kosta sits down with Jim Maloney, whose decades-long legal battle led to the end of New York City's prohibition of nunchucks, and Ronny Chieng dramatizes his struggle.
05/21/2019
Interview
08:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E114Ava DuVernay - Revisiting the Central Park Jogger Case with "When They See Us" - Extended Interview
Ava DuVernay discusses her four-part Netflix series "When They See Us," which is based on the real-life ordeal of five teens wrongfully convicted of sexual assault in 1989.
05/21/2019
Interview
02:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E113Talking Dems - Kirsten Gillibrand Champions a "Green Energy Race" to Curb Climate Change
New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand answers audience members' questions about her 2020 Democratic presidential campaign and how she plans to address the climate change crisis.
05/21/2019
Highlight
04:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E114China's "Game of Thrones" Gambit, Alabama's Homophobic "Arthur" Ban & Ben Carson's "Oreo" Gaffe
The U.S.-China trade war sparks a "Game of Thrones" blackout, Alabama's PBS bans an "Arthur" episode depicting gay marriage, and Ben Carson mishears a housing term as "Oreo."
05/21/2019
