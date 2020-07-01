Lights Out with David Spade
Ja Rule's Tax Company Promotion & Prince Harry's Burger King Offer
Season 1 E 78 • 01/15/2020
Jameela Jamil, Fortune Feimster and Greg Fitzsimmons break down an Instagram ad for Ja Rule's new tax company and Burger King's tweet offering a job to Prince Harry.
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E73A Professional Pilot on "The Bachelor" & Cardi B Shows Off Her Dream House
Marcella Arguello, Benji Aflalo and Rick Ingraham chat about "The Bachelor" contestant Peter Weber's career as a pilot and Cardi B's luxurious new home.
01/07/2020
Highlight
04:22
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E74Build A Comic - Karamo Brown Makes His Stand-Up Debut
"Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown performs his first stand-up set with the help of Spade and Courteney Cox.
01/08/2020
Highlight
04:15
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E74Spade Remembers David Bowie & A Shake-Up in Britain's Royal Family
Spade gripes about being cut out of a photo with David Bowie and Trent Reznor, and the panel discusses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's distancing from Britain's royal family.
01/08/2020
Highlight
06:38
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E75Elon Musk and Grimes Spark Baby Rumors, a Host-Free 2020 Oscars & Harry Potter Theft
Elon Musk and Grimes stir up pregnancy rumors, the Oscars goes without a host for a second year, and a Warner Bros. employee is caught stealing "Harry Potter" merchandise.
01/09/2020
Highlight
04:08
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E75Spade's Fashion Faux Pas & Britain's Royal Family Wax Figure Drama
Spade catches flak for an odd fashion choice, and Nikki Glaser, Tony Rock and Sarah Tiana discuss Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wax figure removal from Madame Tussauds.
01/09/2020
Highlight
04:43
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E76Oscars So Boring - The 2020 Nominees and Snubs
Kevin Nealon, Lara Beitz and Jeremiah Watkins weigh in on the 2020 Oscar snubs and the backlash over the lack of diversity in the Academy's nominations.
01/13/2020
Highlight
04:59
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E76Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Vagina-Scented Candle & Queen Elizabeth's Family Meeting
Kevin Nealon, Lara Beitz and Jeremiah Watkins discuss the launch of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop vagina-scented candle and Queen Elizabeth's call for a royal family meeting.
01/13/2020
Highlight
05:08
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E77Cardi B's Political Aspirations & Meghan Markle's Disney Gig
Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan and Chris Hardwick discuss Cardi B's possible future in politics and Meghan Markle's voice-over deal with Disney.
01/14/2020
Highlight
04:27
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E77Champagne Drama on "The Bachelor"
Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan and Chris Hardwick unpack the latest episode of "The Bachelor" and one contestant's unfortunate champagne incident.
01/14/2020
Highlight
02:41
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E78Spade Stirs Up Drama on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"
Spade reveals his behind-the-scenes role on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," where he directs the Kardashian family drama from the comfort of the show's control room.
01/15/2020
Highlight
05:01
Highlight
02:04
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E79Rob Lowe's New Co-Star on "9-1-1: Lone Star"
Rob Lowe discovers that Spade may not be cut out for fighting fires in a deleted scene from "9-1-1: Lone Star."
01/16/2020
Highlight
04:20
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E79A Canadian Newspaper Snubs the Royal Family & Chris Franjola Calls In
Joel McHale, Guy Branum and Lizzy Cooperman discuss a Canadian newspaper's response to Britain's royal family drama, and Chris Franjola chats about his old pal Meghan Markle.
01/16/2020
Highlight
04:55
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E80Dylan Sullivan - The Worst Part About Giving Up Hot-People Things
Dylan Sullivan laments about walking away from his hot-person lifestyle, receiving unhelpful weight loss tips from strangers in L.A. and describes coming out to his father.
01/20/2020
Highlight
05:10
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E80Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Drop Their Royal Titles & Brad Pitt Reunites with Jennifer Aniston
Brad Garrett, Erik Griffin and Punkie Johnson discuss the fate of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles and Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's SAG Awards reunion.
01/20/2020
Highlight
03:24
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E81Diplo's "Bachelor" Bracket & Madonna's Canceled Tour Dates
Annie Lederman, Doug Benson and Steve Rannazzisi chat about Diplo's bracket for Season 24 of "The Bachelor" and question the reasons behind Madonna's tour date cancellations.
01/21/2020
Highlight
03:03
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E81Nick Viall - From "The Bachelor" to Stand-Up Star
"The Bachelor" star Nick Viall performs his first stand-up set with the help of his secret backstage coaches Courteney Cox and David Spade.
01/21/2020
Highlight
04:56
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E82R.I.P. Mr. Peanut
Jessimae Peluso, Josh Wolf and Arielle Vandenberg react to the death of the iconic 104-year-old Planters mascot Mr. Peanut.
01/22/2020
Highlight
04:33
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E82Ben & Jerry's Happy Cow Lawsuit & Prince Harry's Thoughts on "The Crown"
Ben & Jerry's faces a lawsuit over a slogan touting the happiness of their dairy cows, and Prince Harry allegedly wants to keep his life from being portrayed on "The Crown."
01/22/2020
Highlight
04:35
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E83StubHub Tempts NFL Fans with Ticket Loans & Machu Picchu Cracks Down on Its Poo Problem
StubHub offers customers a loan to buy tickets for the NFL's big game in Miami, and Machu Picchu increases security after tourists continue defecating at the site.
01/23/2020
