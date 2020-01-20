The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
United Swing States of America - Arizona's Daylight Saving Time Opt-Out
Season 25 E 51 • 01/22/2020
Desi Lydic goes on location to find out how Arizonans feel about their state's rejection of daylight saving time and gets her mind blown by a local activist and clock-blocker.
04:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E49Pro-Gun Protests in Virginia, Couch Cash in Michigan & Molecular Coffee
Protesters rally for gun rights in Virginia, a Michigan man returns $43,000 he found in his couch, and scientists create synthetic coffee in response to climate change.
01/20/2020
07:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E49A Double Democrat Endorsement from The New York Times & Michael Bloomberg's White Privilege Speech
The New York Times endorses Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar in the Democratic primaries, and Michael Bloomberg acknowledges his white privilege in a speech to black voters.
01/20/2020
05:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E49Wrong Ways to Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Roy Wood Jr. summarizes how people from all colors and backgrounds are exploiting and generally screwing up Dr. King's legacy.
01/20/2020
02:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E50Mitch McConnell's Impeachment Rules
Michael Kosta gives his take on whether Senator Mitch McConnell's impeachment rules are too restrictive and favor President Trump or actually do ensure a fair trial.
01/21/2020
05:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E50BD Wong - Stretching His Comedy Muscles on Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Actor BD Wong talks about his role on Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, exploring his creativity as a character actor and his evolving role in the "Jurassic Park" movie franchise.
01/21/2020
08:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E50The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Trump's Senate Trial Begins
President Trump's defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz contradicts pro-impeachment arguments he made in the 90s, and Sen. Mitch McConnell sets grueling rules to rush Trump's trial.
01/21/2020
05:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E50Delta Worker Bonus, a Dad's High School Wrestler Tackle & Hillary Clinton's Attack on Bernie Sanders
Delta Air Lines doles out a major employee bonus, a North Carolina man tackles his teenage son's wrestling opponent, and Hillary Clinton lashes out at Bernie Sanders.
01/21/2020
06:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E51Kim Ghattas - "Black Wave" and a Big-Picture Look at Iran-Saudi Relations - Extended Interview
"Black Wave" author Kim Ghattas talks about the rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran and discusses the killing of Iran's Qassem Soleimani from a Middle Eastern perspective.
01/22/2020
05:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E51Coronavirus Scare, Saudi Arabia's Jeff Bezos Hack & Pete Buttigieg's "Please Clap" Moment
A China-based virus hits the U.S., Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman allegedly hacks Jeff Bezos's phone, and Pete Buttigieg has an awkward moment on the campaign trail.
01/22/2020
06:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E51The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Trump's Trial Kicks Off with Arguments and Excuses
Democrats clash with Republicans at the start of President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, and Trump offers a litany of excuses for opposing the testimony of John Bolton.
01/22/2020
06:38
04:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E52The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Senators Duck Out and Trump Regrets His Absence
Senators from both sides of the aisle leave the floor during President Trump's impeachment trial, and Trump claims he wishes he could be there.
01/23/2020
06:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E52Justin Trudeau's Doughnut Drama, Tinder's Safety Features & Steve Mnuchin's Jab at Greta Thunberg
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes heat for his doughnut selection, Tinder unveils new safety features, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin mocks Greta Thunberg.
01/23/2020
08:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E52Kehinde Wiley - Creating Art That's Familiar in an Unfamiliar Way - Extended Interview
Kehinde Wiley discusses his portrait of Barack Obama, his "Rumors of War" statue and his painting "Napoleon Leading the Army Over the Alps" exhibited at the Brooklyn Museum.
01/23/2020
05:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E52Virginia Ratifies the Equal Rights Amendment
Virginia finally passes the 1920s-era Equal Rights Amendment that was sent for ratification in 1972, and Desi Lydic reacts to a century of struggling for gender equality.
01/23/2020
02:43
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 Between the Scenes - Trump Fixates on Plumbing in the Midst of Impeachment
Trevor argues impeachment-beleaguered President Trump's weird attack on plumbing quality appeals to a human desire to be able to do and say anything.
01/24/2020
07:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E53Was Mars One Ever a Real Thing?
Desi Lydic meets with a Mars One candidate and the company's CEO to investigate whether or not the initiative was ever anything more than an elaborate marketing scam.
01/27/2020
04:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E53Charles Yu - Tackling On-Screen Asian Representation with "Interior Chinatown" - Extended Interview
Author Charles Yu discusses his novel "Interior Chinatown" and its colorful examination of the challenges Asians face to not be stereotypically represented on screen.
01/27/2020
07:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E53The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - John Bolton's Book Bombshell and Lev Parnas's Recording
John Bolton claims President Trump withheld Ukraine aid in exchange for investigations of the Bidens, and Lev Parnas releases potentially damning audio of a dinner with Trump.
01/27/2020
04:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E53Mike Pence's Meetup with Pope Francis, China's Coronavirus Crisis & Emojis on Vermont License Plates
Vice President Mike Pence has an odd exchange with Pope Francis, China takes desperate measures to contain the coronavirus, and Vermont may allow emojis on license plates.
01/27/2020
