The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Mary Frances Berry - "History Teaches Us to Resist" and the Power of Protest - Extended Interview
Season 25 E 49 • 01/20/2020
Historian Mary Frances Berry discusses misconceptions about Martin Luther King, Jr., the essential role of protests in politics and her book "History Teaches Us to Resist."
More
Watching
Highlight
05:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E47Delta's Disastrous Jet Fuel Dump, Divorce Trial by Combat & Elizabeth Warren's Handshake Diss
A Delta airplane dumps fuel on schoolchildren, a Kansas man calls for a trial by combat to settle his divorce, and Elizabeth Warren rejects a handshake from Bernie Sanders.
01/15/2020
Highlight
05:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E47The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Nancy Pelosi Clears the Way for Trump's Senate Trial
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sends articles of impeachment to the Senate after a month-long standoff, and new details emerge about Team Trump's shady dealings with Ukraine.
01/15/2020
Interview
07:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E47Yara Shahidi - Living Her Fullest Life Through Her Character on "grown-ish" - Extended Interview
Actor and activist Yara Shahidi discusses the perks of playing Zoey Johnson on "grown-ish" and her passion for speaking out about issues that matter to her.
01/15/2020
Interview
03:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E48Susie Essman - "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Is the Greatest Job Ever
Actor, comedian and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Susie Essman discusses her masterful use of the f-word, creative chemistry with Larry David and the show's humble beginnings.
01/16/2020
Highlight
06:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E48The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Lev Parnas Exacerbates Trump's Ukraine Scandal
During an interview with Rachel Maddow, Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas claims President Trump was intimately involved in the Ukraine scheme that led to his impeachment.
01/16/2020
Highlight
05:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E48I Apologize for Talking While You Were Talking - Odell Beckham Jr.'s Butt-Slapping & Cheating Astros
Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. cover Odell Beckham Jr.'s arrest warrant for slapping a security guard, the sign-stealing Houston Astros and a protest ban at the 2020 Olympics.
01/16/2020
Highlight
06:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E48Ex-Pope Benedict vs. Pope Francis, Boeing 737 MAX Email Bombshell & Spotify's Playlists for Dogs
Former Pope Benedict clashes with Pope Francis, Boeing releases employee emails admonishing their 737 MAX plane, and Spotify makes playlists and podcasts for lonely dogs.
01/16/2020
Highlight
04:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E49Pro-Gun Protests in Virginia, Couch Cash in Michigan & Molecular Coffee
Protesters rally for gun rights in Virginia, a Michigan man returns $43,000 he found in his couch, and scientists create synthetic coffee in response to climate change.
01/20/2020
Highlight
07:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E49A Double Democrat Endorsement from The New York Times & Michael Bloomberg's White Privilege Speech
The New York Times endorses Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar in the Democratic primaries, and Michael Bloomberg acknowledges his white privilege in a speech to black voters.
01/20/2020
Highlight
05:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E49Wrong Ways to Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Roy Wood Jr. summarizes how people from all colors and backgrounds are exploiting and generally screwing up Dr. King's legacy.
01/20/2020
Interview
09:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E49Mary Frances Berry - "History Teaches Us to Resist" and the Power of Protest - Extended Interview
Historian Mary Frances Berry discusses misconceptions about Martin Luther King, Jr., the essential role of protests in politics and her book "History Teaches Us to Resist."
01/20/2020
Highlight
02:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E50Mitch McConnell's Impeachment Rules
Michael Kosta gives his take on whether Senator Mitch McConnell's impeachment rules are too restrictive and favor President Trump or actually do ensure a fair trial.
01/21/2020
Interview
05:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E50BD Wong - Stretching His Comedy Muscles on Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Actor BD Wong talks about his role on Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, exploring his creativity as a character actor and his evolving role in the "Jurassic Park" movie franchise.
01/21/2020
Highlight
08:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E50The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Trump's Senate Trial Begins
President Trump's defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz contradicts pro-impeachment arguments he made in the 90s, and Sen. Mitch McConnell sets grueling rules to rush Trump's trial.
01/21/2020
Highlight
05:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E50Delta Worker Bonus, a Dad's High School Wrestler Tackle & Hillary Clinton's Attack on Bernie Sanders
Delta Air Lines doles out a major employee bonus, a North Carolina man tackles his teenage son's wrestling opponent, and Hillary Clinton lashes out at Bernie Sanders.
01/21/2020
Interview
06:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E51Kim Ghattas - "Black Wave" and a Big-Picture Look at Iran-Saudi Relations - Extended Interview
"Black Wave" author Kim Ghattas talks about the rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran and discusses the killing of Iran's Qassem Soleimani from a Middle Eastern perspective.
01/22/2020
Highlight
06:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E51United Swing States of America - Arizona's Daylight Saving Time Opt-Out
Desi Lydic goes on location to find out how Arizonans feel about their state's rejection of daylight saving time and gets her mind blown by a local activist and clock-blocker.
01/22/2020
Highlight
05:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E51Coronavirus Scare, Saudi Arabia's Jeff Bezos Hack & Pete Buttigieg's "Please Clap" Moment
A China-based virus hits the U.S., Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman allegedly hacks Jeff Bezos's phone, and Pete Buttigieg has an awkward moment on the campaign trail.
01/22/2020
Highlight
06:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E51The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Trump's Trial Kicks Off with Arguments and Excuses
Democrats clash with Republicans at the start of President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, and Trump offers a litany of excuses for opposing the testimony of John Bolton.
01/22/2020
Highlight
04:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E52The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Senators Duck Out and Trump Regrets His Absence
Senators from both sides of the aisle leave the floor during President Trump's impeachment trial, and Trump claims he wishes he could be there.
01/23/2020
Highlight
06:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E52Justin Trudeau's Doughnut Drama, Tinder's Safety Features & Steve Mnuchin's Jab at Greta Thunberg
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes heat for his doughnut selection, Tinder unveils new safety features, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin mocks Greta Thunberg.
01/23/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021