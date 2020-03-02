The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - The Senate Acquits President Trump - Uncensored
Season 25 E 59 • 02/05/2020
President Trump's impeachment trial ends with an acquittal, and conservative pundits lash out at Speaker Nancy Pelosi for tearing up Trump's State of the Union transcripts.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E57A Fan's Super Bowl Snooze, Jennifer Lopez's Halftime Show Backlash & The 2020 Iowa Caucus Begins
A man naps in the stands during the Super Bowl, Jennifer Lopez catches heat for her risque halftime performance, and 2020 Democratic candidates pull out all the stops in Iowa.
02/03/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E57GOP Senators Block Witness Testimonies at the Impeachment Trial & Trump Targets Michael Bloomberg
Republican senators vote against allowing witnesses to testify in the impeachment trial, and President Trump attacks Michael Bloomberg during an interview.
02/03/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E57Daniel Ricciardo - Rising to the Challenge in "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" - Extended Interview
Driver Daniel Ricciardo discusses Formula 1's growing U.S. popularity following Netflix documentary "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" and his decision to take a major career risk.
02/03/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E57Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Trump Supporters Rail Against the Impeachment Trial
Jordan Klepper heads to an Iowa Trump rally to find out what the president's supporters really think of the impeachment trial.
02/03/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E58State of Black S**t 2020
Roy Wood Jr.'s rebuttal to President Trump's State of the Union Address honors the achievements of African Americans, including Patrick Mahomes's Super Bowl victory.
02/04/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E58Margaret Hoover - Why Trump's Third State of the Union Address Is Unlike Any Other in History
Author, activist and host of PBS's "Firing Line" Margaret Hoover weighs in on President Trump's third State of the Union Address and the president's 2020 re-election strategy.
02/04/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E58President Trump's 2020 State of the Union Address Highlights & Iowa Caucus Meltdown
President Trump uses his State of the Union Address to declare himself a champion of health care and create made-for-TV moments, and the Democratic Iowa primary ends in chaos.
02/04/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E59Democrats Move on from Iowa, An Artist's Fake Traffic Jam & California's Push to End Fitness Tests
Democrats carry on as the Iowa primary results hang in the balance, a Berlin artist dupes Google Maps and California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to suspend student fitness exams.
02/05/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E59CP Time - The Contributions of Black Explorers
Roy Wood Jr. acknowledges the forgotten black explorers involved in discovering new lands throughout history, including the first man to reach the North Pole.
02/05/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E59Nikole Hannah-Jones - Reframing the Legacy of Slavery with the 1619 Project - Extended Interview
New York Times Magazine reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones discusses the 1619 Project and its exploration of the ways America is still suffering from its foundation of slavery.
02/05/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E60Tochi Onyebuchi - "Riot Baby" and Using Sci-Fi to Dive Into Real-Life Issues
Author Tochi Onyebuchi discusses the themes of his novel "Riot Baby" and reflects on the sci-fi genre's history as a powerful means of tackling social and political issues.
02/10/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E60"Parasite" Oscars Sweep, Coronavirus Cruise Ship Crisis & A Crackdown on Watching Porn on Planes
"Parasite" makes history at the 2020 Academy Awards, the coronavirus spreads among cruise ship passengers in Japan, and United Airlines cracks down on in-flight porn watching.
02/10/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E60Pete Buttigieg Pile-On & Joe Biden's "Dog-Faced Pony Soldier" Remark
Democratic presidential candidates go hard against Pete Buttigieg, and Joe Biden calls a woman a "lying, dog-faced pony soldier" at a campaign event in New Hampshire.
02/10/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E60Will the New Hampshire Primary Be a Repeat of the Iowa Debacle?
In the wake of the chaos that defined the Iowa Democratic caucuses, Ronny Chieng goes to New Hampshire to find out if the state can pull off a smooth primary election.
02/10/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E61Wale - Real-Time Inspiration, Connecting with Fans and "Wow... That's Crazy"
Recording artist Wale discusses collaborating with Jerry Seinfeld, having Barack Obama as a fan and tackling diverse themes in his album "Wow... That's Crazy."
02/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E612020 Democratic Primaries - New Hampshire's Big Day
New Hampshire prepares for the Democratic primary, and Michael Kosta explains how the state's mostly white voters are totally different from the mostly white voters in Iowa.
02/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E61Exclusive - Wale featuring Kelly Price and Tre - "Sue Me"/"Love... (Her Fault)"
Wale performs a medley, featuring Kelly Price and Tre, of his songs "Sue Me" and "Love… (Her Fault)" from his album "Wow... That's Crazy."
02/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E61China Hacks America, Disney Bills an Elementary School & Valentine's Day Cockroaches at the Zoo
China allegedly builds a database of every American, Disney charges a school for showing "The Lion King," and zoos invite people to name cockroaches after their ex-partners.
02/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E61Everything Is Stupid - Misinformation About the Coronavirus
Ronny Chieng highlights the viral spread of false information about the coronavirus, leading to the rise of useless home remedies and anti-Asian discrimination.
02/11/2020
