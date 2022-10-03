The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

War in Ukraine - Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Speech to Congress

Season 27 E 72 • 03/16/2022

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy evokes memories of 9/11 in an impassioned speech to the U.S. Congress in which he pleads for support, and American citizens find creative ways to help.

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E69
Russia's War on Ukraine Spills Into Space

Russia's escalating war on Ukraine leads to threats against an American astronaut at the International Space Station.
03/10/2022
Highlight
08:29

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E70
War in Ukraine - Russian Attack Near Poland & Aid from China

Russia bombs a Ukrainian military base 15 miles from the border of Poland, China might come to Russia's aid, and an anti-war protester interrupts a broadcast on Russian state TV.
03/14/2022
Interview
08:18

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E70
Evan Rachel Wood - "Phoenix Rising"

Actor Evan Rachel Wood discusses "Phoenix Rising," her two-part documentary about surviving domestic violence, and why she chose to revisit her traumatic relationship with Marilyn Manson.
03/14/2022
Highlight
10:50

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E70
Tom Brady Unretires & Kyrie Irving vs. Weird COVID-19 Rules

Tom Brady announces his return to the NFL, COVID-19 policies put NBA player Kyrie Irving in a bizarre position, and director Jane Campion faces backlash for an awkward acceptance speech.
03/14/2022
Highlight
08:36

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E71
Russia Detains Protesters & Dolly Parton Rejects Nomination

Russia arrests protesters holding blank signs, Ford ships incomplete SUVs due to supply chain issues, and Dolly Parton graciously turns down a 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination.
03/15/2022
Highlight
05:47

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E71
Back in Black - Desperate Changes to the Oscars Ceremony

Lewis Black rants about the pandering ways producers of the 2022 Academy Awards are altering and trimming down the televised ceremony at the expense of recognition for unsung artists.
03/15/2022
Highlight
09:34

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E71
Let's Talk This Out - Kanye West Harassing Kim Kardashian

Trevor examines Kanye West's increasingly belligerent beef with comedian Pete Davidson and the rap mogul's escalating harassment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
03/15/2022
Interview
08:05

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E71
Dr. Deepak Chopra - "Abundance"

Integrative medicine pioneer Dr. Deepak Chopra discusses his book "Abundance," the limited capacity of money to provide fulfillment and his work to fight the epidemic of teen suicide.
03/15/2022
Highlight
06:03

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E72
Everything Is Stupid - The Metaverse

Ronny Chieng examines the emergence of the metaverse championed by Facebook and Microsoft, which could usher in an era of lame virtual office meetings and reinvent real estate.
03/16/2022
Interview
08:08

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E72
Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary"

"Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson talks about the real-life inspiration behind the breakout comedy and reveals common misconceptions about America's schoolteachers.
03/16/2022
Highlight
13:13

Highlight
07:11

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E73
War in Ukraine - Volodymyr Zelenskyy Deep Fake Propaganda

President Biden declares Russian President Vladimir Putin to be a war criminal, and a deep fake video falsely depicts Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling for surrender to Russia.
03/17/2022
Highlight
07:47

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E73
Netflix Password-Sharing Crackdown & Kindergartener Hotline

Netflix plans to charge customers for sharing their passwords, a new COVID-19 variant surges in Europe, and an advice hotline from elementary school students becomes a popular sensation.
03/17/2022
Interview
07:58

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E73
Tiffanie Drayton - "Black American Refugee"

Journalist and author Tiffanie Drayton discusses "Black American Refugee," her memoir about her family's immigration to America and the racism that led her to return to Trinidad and Tobago.
03/17/2022
Highlight
05:26

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E73
Anti-Russian Protests Hit Businesses in the U.S.

Desi Lydic sits down with Russian restaurant owners Ricky Dolinsky and Misha Von Shats to find out how they're affected by Americans' misguided boycotts against of Russian-themed businesses are affecting them.
03/17/2022
Highlight
07:58

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E74
Ketanji Brown Jackson Makes Supreme Court History

Trevor covers Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation as the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, and Dulcé Sloan shares her reaction.
04/11/2022
Interview
07:58

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E74
Ben Stiller - "Severance"

Director, producer and actor Ben Stiller talks about his hit series "Severance," capturing the drudgery of office life and the surreal experience of filming during the COVID-19 pandemic.
04/11/2022
Highlight
11:17

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E74
Washington, D.C.'s COVID-19 Spread & Oscars Ban Will Smith

Several top U.S. government officials test positive for COVID-19, Will Smith gets banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years, and Russian influencers destroy their Chanel bags in protest.
04/11/2022
Interview
07:55

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E75
Dawn Staley - Leading South Carolina to Basketball Glory

Dawn Staley talks about making history as head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team, her approach to training players, advocacy for other female coaches and more.
04/12/2022
Highlight
16:58

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E75
Inflation Hits 40-Year High & Shanghai's Extreme Lockdown

Inflation soars to alarming heights in the U.S., Elon Musk becomes Twitter's largest shareholder, and China takes extraordinary measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in Shanghai.
04/12/2022
Highlight
04:50

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E75
CP Time - Black Classical Music

Roy Wood Jr. highlights historically overlooked Black musicians, including child prodigy George Bridgetower, opera singer Sissieretta Jones and enterprising tenor Roland Hayes.
04/12/2022
