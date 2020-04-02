Lights Out with David Spade
Celebrity Face Tattoos
Season 1 E 94 • 02/12/2020
Sara Weinshenk, Josh Wolf and Erik Griffin weigh in on the growing Hollywood trend of celebrities tattooing their faces.
More
Watching
Highlight
04:38
