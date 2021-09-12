The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Omicron Is Taking Over & Teachers Dash for Cash

Season 27 E 40 • 12/14/2021

The Omicron coronavirus variant spreads around the world at an alarming rate, and South Dakota teachers take part in a degrading competition for cash to pay for school supplies.

More

Watching

Interview
06:02

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E38
Lou Llobell - "Foundation"

Actor Lou Llobell talks about her role on the Apple TV+ sci-fi series "Foundation," the experience she has in common with her character and the audition process for the show.
12/09/2021
Highlight
05:59

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E38
A Look Back at 2021 - The Year in Exits

Dulcé Sloan highlights the many exits that took place in 2021, including the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, billionaire space flights and Donald Trump's ban from social media.
12/09/2021
Interview
11:27

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E38
José Andrés - Working to End America's Hunger Crisis

Chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés discusses America's dramatic surge in food insecurity and makes the case for how the government can eradicate hunger in the U.S.
12/09/2021
Highlight
06:17

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E38
Boris Johnson Party Scandal & Hillary Clinton Victory Speech

U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson is blasted for partying during a national COVID-19 lockdown, and Hillary Clinton shares the presidential victory speech she intended to deliver in 2016.
12/09/2021
Highlight
04:59

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E39
A Look Back at 2021 - The Year in Cancellations

Roy Wood Jr. officially breaks down the major cancellations of 2021, including that of "Jeopardy!" producer Mike Richards, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo and Donald Trump.
12/13/2021
Highlight
16:50

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E39
Elon Musk's TIME Feature & Gavin Newsom's Gun Law Gambit

Elon Musk becomes TIME Magazine's 2021 Person of the Year, California governor Gavin Newsom proposes a novel way to ban assault weapons, a Formula 1 race ends in controversy, and more.
12/13/2021
Interview
08:45

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E39
Huma Abedin - "Both/And"

Huma Abedin, advisor and chief of staff to Hillary Clinton, reflects on her early days in the Clinton administration, sexist obstacles facing women in leadership and her memoir "Both/And."
12/13/2021
Highlight
07:58

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E40
Mark Meadows Held in Contempt

Congress votes to hold Donald Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt for refusing to cooperate with the investigation into the 2021 Capitol attack.
12/14/2021
Interview
05:35

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E40
A Look Back at 2021 - The Year in Scams

Michael Kosta takes a look at the top scams of 2021, including skyrocketing NFT sales, meme stocks, Donald Trump's voter fraud claims, anti-critical race theory hysteria and more.
12/14/2021
Interview
07:11

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E40
Chelsea Handler - Vaccinated and Horny Tour

Comedian and author Chelsea Handler talks about getting her first Grammy Award nomination, her relationship with fellow comic Jo Koy and kicking off her Vaccinated and Horny Tour.
12/14/2021
Highlight
08:32

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E40
Omicron Is Taking Over & Teachers Dash for Cash

The Omicron coronavirus variant spreads around the world at an alarming rate, and South Dakota teachers take part in a degrading competition for cash to pay for school supplies.
12/14/2021
Highlight
09:19

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E41
COVID-19 Pummels Pro Sports & Reality Star Sells Her Farts

Coronavirus cases surge among professional athletes, Andrew Cuomo is ordered to return money he made from his book about handling the pandemic, and a reality star sells her farts in a jar.
12/15/2021
Highlight
04:49

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E41
Dul-Sayin' - The History of Kwanzaa

Dulcé Sloan gives a crash course on the Kwanzaa holiday, from its origins in 1966 as a way for Black Americans to honor their heritage to its waning popularity over the past three decades.
12/15/2021
Interview
07:19

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E41
Jodie Turner-Smith - "Anne Boleyn"

Actor Jodie Turner-Smith talks about her titular role on the miniseries "Anne Boleyn," how becoming a new parent informed her portrayal and discusses the racist backlash against her casting.
12/15/2021
Highlight
12:56

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E42
If You Don't Know, Now You Know - China's Africa Investments

China might take over Uganda's only international airport over a debt grievance, and Trevor examines China's wide-ranging investments throughout Africa and the ulterior motives behind them.
12/16/2021
Interview
09:42

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E42
Bruno Le Maire - An Inclusive Future for France

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire discusses France's growing leadership role in the European Union, combating far-right xenophobia, Russia's aggression toward Ukraine and more.
12/16/2021
Highlight
02:51

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E42
A School Board Christmas

Trevor presents a trailer for a heartwarming Christmas movie about an unlikely love connection between two white people at a school board meeting, starring Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic.
12/16/2021
Highlight
04:10

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E42
Man with Thong Mask & MLK's Family Calls for No Celebration

A Florida man wears thong underwear as a face mask to protest COVID-19 measures, and Martin Luther King III asks that people not celebrate MLK Day until Congress strengthens voting rights.
12/16/2021
Highlight
09:59

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E43
Novak Djokovic Deported from Australia & Airline 5G Scare

Australia deports tennis star Novak Djokovic over his COVID-19 vaccination status, airlines panic over a 5G upgrade, and an Oklahoma pastor smears his saliva on a parishioner's face.
01/18/2022
Interview
09:28

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E43
Bernice A. King - The King Center & "It Starts with Me"

Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of Coretta Scott King and Martin Luther King Jr., talks about advancing her parents' work via The King Center, voting rights and her book "It Starts with Me."
01/18/2022
Highlight
09:26

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E43
Keeping Up with the Coronavirus - The CDC Sows Confusion

The CDC faces backlash over confusing COVID-19 mask guidelines and its new take on how long infected people should be isolated, and the Biden administration finally provides free tests.
01/18/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:35

South ParkS25
A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert

Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022
Trailer
00:30

South ParkS25
South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert Is Here, You Guys

Held at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert features performances by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Primus, and Ween, and premieres on August 13 at 10/9c.
07/21/2022
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021