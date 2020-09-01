The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Iowa Democratic Debate Highlights & Michael Bloomberg's Massive Ad Blitz
Season 25 E 46 • 01/14/2020
Tensions rise between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren at the seventh Democratic primary debate, and billionaire candidate Michael Bloomberg spends $200 million in TV ads.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E44Jimmy Butler - Playing Hard on the Miami Heat and a Love for Family and Wine - Extended Interview
Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler talks about his altercation with Indiana Pacers guard T.J. Warren, the driving force behind his intense discipline and his passion for wine.
01/09/2020
Highlight
05:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E44United Swing States of America - Arizona in the Grip of Climate Change
Jaboukie Young-White braves extreme temperatures in Arizona to get a firsthand look at how climate change is drastically affecting how residents work and play.
01/09/2020
Highlight
06:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E44If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Australia's Catastrophic Wildfires
Australian fires destroy thousands of homes and kill an estimated 1 billion or more animals, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison gets backlash for vacationing during the crisis.
01/09/2020
Highlight
06:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E44Prince Harry and Meghan Markle vs. the Queen, Trump's Security Expenses & Nicki Minaj's Wax Figure
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle draw the ire of Queen Elizabeth, Steve Mnuchin slow-walks the disclosure of Secret Service costs, and Nicki Minaj's wax figure gets panned.
01/09/2020
Interview
07:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E45David Alan Grier - The Continued Relevance of "A Soldier's Play" - Extended Interview
Actor and comedian David Alan Grier reflects on his game-changing work on "In Living Color" and discusses his dramatic role in the Broadway production of "A Soldier's Play."
01/13/2020
Highlight
06:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E45Royal Drama Ensues After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Back
Trevor covers the fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their roles and highlights the racism Markle has endured from the British tabloids.
01/13/2020
Highlight
06:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E45Oscar Snubs for Women, an End to Cory Booker's White House Bid & Diego the Tortoise's Retirement
No female directors are nominated for Oscars in 2020, Cory Booker drops out of the Democratic presidential primary, and a tortoise retires after a long career of copulating.
01/13/2020
Highlight
06:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E45War in the Middle East: This Time It's Persianal - Iran's Downed Plane and Trump's Farsi Tweet
Protests erupt in Iran after its government admits to accidentally shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane, and President Trump fans the flames with a tweet in Farsi.
01/13/2020
Highlight
05:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E46Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Why Is the Iowa Caucus First?
Jordan Klepper examines Iowa's powerful role in presidential primaries and wonders why the caucuses don't kick off in a state with more diversity.
01/14/2020
Interview
07:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E46Rick Wilson - Being an Anti-Trump Conservative and "Running Against the Devil"
"Running Against the Devil" author Rick Wilson excoriates his fellow conservatives for being unwilling to stand up to President Trump and offers advice for Democrats in 2020.
01/14/2020
Highlight
13:58
Highlight
05:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E47Today's Future Now - Stupid Stuff at the CES 2020 Tech Expo
Ronny Chieng highlights innovations unveiled at the CES 2020 tech convention in Las Vegas, from a "smart" water faucet to DNA-based grocery shopping.
01/15/2020
Highlight
05:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E47Delta's Disastrous Jet Fuel Dump, Divorce Trial by Combat & Elizabeth Warren's Handshake Diss
A Delta airplane dumps fuel on schoolchildren, a Kansas man calls for a trial by combat to settle his divorce, and Elizabeth Warren rejects a handshake from Bernie Sanders.
01/15/2020
Highlight
05:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E47The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Nancy Pelosi Clears the Way for Trump's Senate Trial
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sends articles of impeachment to the Senate after a month-long standoff, and new details emerge about Team Trump's shady dealings with Ukraine.
01/15/2020
Interview
07:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E47Yara Shahidi - Living Her Fullest Life Through Her Character on "grown-ish" - Extended Interview
Actor and activist Yara Shahidi discusses the perks of playing Zoey Johnson on "grown-ish" and her passion for speaking out about issues that matter to her.
01/15/2020
Interview
03:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E48Susie Essman - "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Is the Greatest Job Ever
Actor, comedian and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Susie Essman discusses her masterful use of the f-word, creative chemistry with Larry David and the show's humble beginnings.
01/16/2020
Highlight
06:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E48The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Lev Parnas Exacerbates Trump's Ukraine Scandal
During an interview with Rachel Maddow, Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas claims President Trump was intimately involved in the Ukraine scheme that led to his impeachment.
01/16/2020
Highlight
05:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E48I Apologize for Talking While You Were Talking - Odell Beckham Jr.'s Butt-Slapping & Cheating Astros
Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. cover Odell Beckham Jr.'s arrest warrant for slapping a security guard, the sign-stealing Houston Astros and a protest ban at the 2020 Olympics.
01/16/2020
Highlight
06:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E48Ex-Pope Benedict vs. Pope Francis, Boeing 737 MAX Email Bombshell & Spotify's Playlists for Dogs
Former Pope Benedict clashes with Pope Francis, Boeing releases employee emails admonishing their 737 MAX plane, and Spotify makes playlists and podcasts for lonely dogs.
01/16/2020
Interview
09:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E49Mary Frances Berry - "History Teaches Us to Resist" and the Power of Protest - Extended Interview
Historian Mary Frances Berry discusses misconceptions about Martin Luther King, Jr., the essential role of protests in politics and her book "History Teaches Us to Resist."
01/20/2020
Highlight
04:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E49Pro-Gun Protests in Virginia, Couch Cash in Michigan & Molecular Coffee
Protesters rally for gun rights in Virginia, a Michigan man returns $43,000 he found in his couch, and scientists create synthetic coffee in response to climate change.
01/20/2020
