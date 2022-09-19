The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
So Much News, So Little Time - Trump Telepathy & More
Season 27 E 136 • 09/22/2022
Donald Trump claims he can declassify documents with his mind, Iranian women protest the country's deadly morality police, and New York City plans to install security cameras in subway cars.
The Royal Rumble - Queen Elizabeth II Is Laid to RestThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E133
Mourners spend 22 hours in line for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II -- an event attended by world leaders and corgis alike -- to pay their respects to Britain's longest reigning monarch.
09/19/2022
Interview
08:10
Sam Morril - "Same Time Tomorrow"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E133
Comedian Sam Morril talks to Trevor about his acclaimed Netflix special "Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow," the expectations of comedy audiences, his new Bodega Cat whiskey and more.
09/19/2022
Highlight
15:37
Adnan Syed Freed, Mexican Water Cartel & Electric Air CanadaThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E134
A judge overturns the 2000 murder conviction of Adnan Syed, a Mexican cartel muscles in on the water trade, Air Canada buys electric planes, and the Earth contains 20 quadrillion ants.
09/20/2022
Highlight
05:55
Ron DeSantis's Migrant StuntThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E134
Democrats decry Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's decision to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard as a cruel ploy, while Republicans cheer and Donald Trump accuses DeSantis of political plagiarism.
09/20/2022
Interview
08:49
Jenifer Lewis - "Walking in My Joy"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E134
Jenifer Lewis joins Trevor to share her experience of receiving a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, wisdom from her mental health journey and stories from her memoir "Walking in My Joy."
09/20/2022
Interview
08:00
Beto O'Rourke - "We've Got to Try"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E135
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke discusses his book "We've Got to Try," bipartisan cooperation and his hope Texas can be the face of empathetic immigration policy.
09/21/2022
Highlight
06:17
We Don't Do That - MountaineeringThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E135
Dulcé Sloan embarks on a mission to challenge stereotypes about the likes and dislikes of Black people by meeting with the Full Circle Everest Team, a group of all-Black mountaineers.
09/21/2022
Highlight
16:48
Trump's Legal Trouble Deepens & Putin Escalates WarThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E135
New York Attorney General Letitia James files a major lawsuit against Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin engages in nuclear saber rattling during his ongoing war on Ukraine.
09/21/2022
Interview
06:45
Xolo Maridueña - "Cobra Kai"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E136
Trevor talks to "Cobra Kai" star Xolo Maridueña about the skills he's picked up from the show, staying grounded despite being a former child star and his upcoming role as Blue Beetle.
09/22/2022
Highlight
03:28
Prove Me Wrong - Back to School EditionThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E136
Dulcé Sloan tells passersby her hot takes on school in the U.S., including the benefits of being popular, whether or not spelling should be taught, the downsides of hot teachers and more.
09/22/2022
Highlight
10:10
Interview
08:27
Tyler Perry - "A Jazzman's Blues"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E137
Actor, director and producer Tyler Perry talks about his longtime passion project "A Jazzman's Blues" -- a movie now streaming on Netflix -- and reflects on the guiding forces of his career.
09/26/2022
Highlight
14:58
New Darth Vader Voice & The British Pound PlungesThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E137
James Earl Jones retires from voicing Darth Vader, Ohio GOP House candidate J.R. Majewski is accused of lying about his military service, and the British pound takes a pounding.
09/26/2022
Interview
07:40
Christiane Amanpour - "Amanpour and Company" and Iran UnrestThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E137
CNN International journalist Christiane Amanpour discusses the abrupt cancellation of her interview with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in New York after her refusal to wear a head scarf.
09/26/2022
Highlight
05:11
Ronny Chieng Teaches You About Asians - K-PopThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E138
Ronny Chieng highlights the long history of K-pop, tracing its roots back to The Kim Sisters in the 1950s and exploring how it became a contemporary global phenomenon via groups like BTS.
09/27/2022
Interview
11:49
William MacAskill - "What We Owe the Future"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E138
Oxford professor and philosopher William MacAskill discusses effective altruism, how donating half his income to meaningful causes has changed his life and his book "What We Owe the Future."
09/27/2022
Highlight
13:05
Putin's Sham Referendum & Pre-Pandemic Traffic ReturnsThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E138
NASA crashes a spacecraft into an asteroid, Vladimir Putin pressures Ukrainians to vote in favor of joining the Russian Federation, and U.S. traffic jams return to pre-pandemic levels.
09/27/2022
Interview
11:13
Mark Cuban - "Shark Tank" and Cost Plus DrugsThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E139
Mark Cuban discusses the legacy of "Shark Tank," his unique perspective as an NBA fan and Dallas Mavericks owner and disrupting the pharmaceutical industry with his business Cost Plus Drugs.
09/28/2022
Highlight
13:08
Hurricane Ian in Florida, Biden Gaffe & Weird Flight NoisesThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E139
Hurricane Ian slams into Florida with catastrophic force, President Biden accidentally gives a shoutout to a deceased congresswoman, and bizarre noises come through a plane's P.A. system.
09/28/2022
Highlight
05:23
Project: Conspiracy - Ice Cream TrucksThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E139
Amateur sleuth Kevin Matthew Kelp (Michael Kosta) goes undercover to get the scoop on a deep state conspiracy involving government surveillance from ice cream trucks.
09/28/2022
Highlight
10:09
Hurricane Ian Response, Trump Book Revelations & MoreThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E140
Floridians become Good Samaritans in the wake of Hurricane Ian, President Trump sought advice from his Diet Coke valet, and Ronny Chieng discusses Vice President Kamala Harris's DMZ visit.
09/29/2022
