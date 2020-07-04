The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Love in the Time of Corona
Season 25 E 87 • 04/09/2020
Trevor examines the spike in divorces among people who have grown tired of their spouses while under lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E85A Ray of Sunshine, World Leaders Grappling with COVID-19 & Trump's Failure to Heed Dire Warnings
Trevor covers positive developments during the pandemic before discussing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to intensive care and President Trump's lack of action.
04/07/2020
Highlight
04:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E85Trump's Best Word Bracket - Announcing the Best-Best Word
After 3 million votes were cast in a bracket that started with 64 words, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta reveal the winner of Trump's Best Word Bracket.
04/07/2020
Interview
06:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E85Gita Gopinath - The Coronavirus and Its Potential Effects on the World Economy
Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund Gita Gopinath discusses the challenges facing the global economy as mass shutdowns from the COVID-19 crisis continue.
04/07/2020
Highlight
07:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E86Why Are African Americans Being Hit the Hardest by COVID-19?
Trevor examines the role systemic racism is playing in the outsized rate of coronavirus infections hitting black people in the U.S.
04/08/2020
Interview
06:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E86Roxane Gay - Providing Relief During the Pandemic with No-Questions-Asked Cash
Writer Roxane Gay discusses her effort to send money directly to individuals struggling from the economic effects of COVID-19 and reacts to her shout-out from Barack Obama.
04/08/2020
Highlight
03:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E86Cable News Has Become the Worst Version of Cribs
After putting the news on mute, Dulce Sloan sets her sights on the background details from interviews of pundits self-isolating in their homes.
04/08/2020
Highlight
05:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E86Bernie Sanders Drops Out, Jack Dorsey's Billion-Dollar Pandemic Pledge & Creative COVID-19 Solutions
Bernie Sanders exits the 2020 presidential race, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges to donate $1 billion to fight the coronavirus, and innovators make social distancing easier.
04/08/2020
Highlight
04:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E87Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Surviving and Thriving
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Jordan Klepper gets a lesson in doomsday preparation from survivalist and Fortitude Ranch operator Steven Rene.
04/09/2020
Interview
06:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E87Darren Walker - Protecting Prisoners During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Ford Foundation President Darren Walker discusses his fight to protect vulnerable members of America's massive prison population from the "heat-seeking" coronavirus.
04/09/2020
Highlight
04:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E87Restaurants at Home, Saudi Cease-Fire & Promising Signs from Anthony Fauci
Restaurants help people make their menu items at home, Saudi Arabia halts its bombing campaign against Yemen due to COVID-19, and Dr. Anthony Fauci offers a glimmer of hope.
04/09/2020
Highlight
04:57
Highlight
06:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E88Easter Celebrations During the Coronavirus Pandemic
The COVID-19 crisis leads to online Easter masses, drive-in church services and fly-by blessings from a helicopter, and Roy Wood Jr. goes to confession over Zoom.
04/13/2020
Highlight
03:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E88Panicking Better During the COVID-19 Lockdown
Desi Lydic chats with Dr. Steven Taylor, psychiatry professor and author of "The Psychology of Pandemics," about maintaining good mental health while enduring self-isolation.
04/13/2020
Interview
05:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E88Claire Babineaux-Fontenot - The Mission of Feeding America and Scaling Up for the Coronavirus
Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot discusses her organization's network of food banks helping to feed tens of millions of Americans during the COVID-19 crisis.
04/13/2020
Highlight
08:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E88A Ray of Sunshine, Apple and Google's Pandemic Partnering & Aggressive Mask Policing in Philadelphia
Trevor highlights good news during the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple teams up with Google to track coronavirus infections, and Philly cops go overboard to enforce mask wearing.
04/13/2020
Highlight
02:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E89Dos and Don'ts of Video Chatting with The Daily Show Correspondents
The Daily Show correspondents provide a handy guide to the social rules and expectations of video chatting etiquette to help people navigate the world of telecommuting.
04/14/2020
Interview
05:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E89Christina Koch - Social Distancing Advice From a Recently Returned Astronaut
NASA astronaut Christina Koch reflects on coming back from her historic 11-month mission in space and offers her unique perspective on how to cope with social distancing.
04/14/2020
Highlight
03:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E89A Ray of Sunshine - LEGO's PPE Assist, "Ghosts" with a Good Cause & WWE as an Essential Business
The LEGO toy company churns out protective masks, volunteers masquerade as ghosts in Indonesia to encourage people to stay home, and WWE is deemed an essential business.
04/14/2020
Highlight
02:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E89COVID-19 Travels on Shoes, a Sudden Pandemic Surge in Russia & A Coronavirus Sequel in South Korea
COVID-19 could be transmitted via shoes, Vladimir Putin delivers a humble message about the coronavirus in Russia, and South Korea experiences a resurgence of the virus.
04/14/2020
Highlight
07:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E89Trump Weighs Reopening the Country and Insists He Has Total Power to End State Shutdowns
President Trump announces a task force to determine when to reopen the U.S. and angrily asserts king-like powers over the states during a press conference.
04/14/2020
