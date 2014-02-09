Drunk History

Ella Fitzgerald's Big Break

Season 4 • 10/04/2016

Ella Fitzgerald lands an important gig with a little help from Marilyn Monroe.

Drunk HistoryS2
Edith Wilson, the First Female President

In light of Hillary Clinton's historic run, Drunk History looks back to a time when the White House was secretly run by a first lady.
09/02/2014
06:16

Drunk HistoryS3
Solving Los Angeles's Water Crisis

William Mulholland goes to extreme lengths to build the Los Angeles Aqueduct after he realizes that the city is on the brink of a major water shortage.
10/27/2015
01:44

Drunk HistoryS4
Exclusive - Drunk History at Comic-Con 2016 - The Magic Ingredient

Narrators Duncan Trussell and Steve Berg walk Jack McBrayer through what it's like to get wasted for a shoot.
07/27/2016
01:50

Drunk HistoryS4
Exclusive - Drunk History at Comic-Con 2016 - Season 4 Preview

Derek Waters teases Drunk History Season 4 and explains how it's different from previous years of the show.
07/27/2016
01:41

Drunk HistoryS4
Timothy Leary's LSD Experiments

Harvard professor Timothy Leary is wrongfully arrested after preaching the benefits of acid.
09/27/2016
06:11

Drunk HistoryS4
Wasted on the Titanic

When the Titanic begins to sink, the ship's chief baker keeps his cool with a little help from his flask of whiskey.
09/27/2016
01:15

Drunk HistoryS4
Buster Keaton Teams Up with Charlie Chaplin

Buster Keaton goes on the greatest run of filmmaking in movie history.
10/04/2016
02:01

Drunk HistoryS4
Sam Patch Becomes the First Daredevil

From jumping off waterfalls to owning a bear, fearless daredevil Sam Patch does it all.
10/04/2016
05:45

Drunk HistoryS4
05:57

Drunk HistoryS4
Marsha P. Johnson Sparks the Stonewall Riots

When New York City police raid the Stonewall Inn, LGBT activist Marsha P. Johnson stands up for her civil rights.
10/11/2016
01:53

Drunk HistoryS4
Andrew Jackson, Badass Dude

Events spin out of control after Andrew Jackson agrees to be a second in a duel between two of his soldiers.
10/11/2016
02:04

Drunk HistoryS4
Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt Meet a Soviet Sniper

Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt get a surprise when they welcome the Soviet Union's most lethal sniper to the White House.
10/18/2016
05:53

Drunk HistoryS4
Teddy Roosevelt Saves Football

Teddy Roosevelt rescues football from itself with some rule changes that make the sport less deadly.
10/18/2016
03:26

Drunk HistoryS4
Lord Gordon Gordon Cheats a Robber Baron

A fake Scottish nobleman who goes by Lord Gordon Gordon steals more than $100,000 from railroad magnate Jay Gould.
10/25/2016
06:03

Drunk HistoryS4
Sadie the Goat Head Butts Her Way to Notoriety

Head butting strangers, being a pirate, getting her ear bitten off -- Sadie the Goat was one busy woman.
10/25/2016
05:28

Drunk HistoryS4
The Wright Brothers Get a Hand From Their Sister

Orville and Wilbur Wright get off the ground thanks to the brains and determination of their sister, Katharine.
11/01/2016
03:02

Drunk HistoryS4
The Kopp Sisters Fight Back

When a wealthy businessman tries to intimidate three sisters in 1910s New Jersey, they take matters into their own hands.
11/01/2016
01:57

Drunk HistoryS4
Victor Lustig Sells the Eiffel Tower

Con man Victor Lustig swindles a man into buying the Eiffel Tower for scrap metal.
11/15/2016
06:49

Drunk HistoryS4
William Shakespeare Steals His Own Theater

When a Puritan landowner tries to shut down Shakespeare's theater, the playwright and his company take matters into their own hands.
11/15/2016
