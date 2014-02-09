Drunk History
Ella Fitzgerald's Big Break
Season 4 • 10/04/2016
Ella Fitzgerald lands an important gig with a little help from Marilyn Monroe.
More
Watching
03:07
Drunk HistoryS2 Edith Wilson, the First Female President
In light of Hillary Clinton's historic run, Drunk History looks back to a time when the White House was secretly run by a first lady.
09/02/2014
06:16
Drunk HistoryS3 Solving Los Angeles's Water Crisis
William Mulholland goes to extreme lengths to build the Los Angeles Aqueduct after he realizes that the city is on the brink of a major water shortage.
10/27/2015
01:44
Drunk HistoryS4 Exclusive - Drunk History at Comic-Con 2016 - The Magic Ingredient
Narrators Duncan Trussell and Steve Berg walk Jack McBrayer through what it's like to get wasted for a shoot.
07/27/2016
01:50
Drunk HistoryS4 Exclusive - Drunk History at Comic-Con 2016 - Season 4 Preview
Derek Waters teases Drunk History Season 4 and explains how it's different from previous years of the show.
07/27/2016
01:41
Drunk HistoryS4 Timothy Leary's LSD Experiments
Harvard professor Timothy Leary is wrongfully arrested after preaching the benefits of acid.
09/27/2016
06:11
Drunk HistoryS4 Wasted on the Titanic
When the Titanic begins to sink, the ship's chief baker keeps his cool with a little help from his flask of whiskey.
09/27/2016
01:15
Drunk HistoryS4 Buster Keaton Teams Up with Charlie Chaplin
Buster Keaton goes on the greatest run of filmmaking in movie history.
10/04/2016
02:01
Drunk HistoryS4 Sam Patch Becomes the First Daredevil
From jumping off waterfalls to owning a bear, fearless daredevil Sam Patch does it all.
10/04/2016
05:45
Drunk HistoryS4 Ella Fitzgerald's Big Break
Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe helps legendary singer Ella Fitzgerald land her first gig at an exclusive club.
10/04/2016
05:57
Drunk HistoryS4 Marsha P. Johnson Sparks the Stonewall Riots
When New York City police raid the Stonewall Inn, LGBT activist Marsha P. Johnson stands up for her civil rights.
10/11/2016
01:53
Drunk HistoryS4 Andrew Jackson, Badass Dude
Events spin out of control after Andrew Jackson agrees to be a second in a duel between two of his soldiers.
10/11/2016
02:04
Drunk HistoryS4 Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt Meet a Soviet Sniper
Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt get a surprise when they welcome the Soviet Union's most lethal sniper to the White House.
10/18/2016
05:53
Drunk HistoryS4 Teddy Roosevelt Saves Football
Teddy Roosevelt rescues football from itself with some rule changes that make the sport less deadly.
10/18/2016
03:26
Drunk HistoryS4 Lord Gordon Gordon Cheats a Robber Baron
A fake Scottish nobleman who goes by Lord Gordon Gordon steals more than $100,000 from railroad magnate Jay Gould.
10/25/2016
06:03
Drunk HistoryS4 Sadie the Goat Head Butts Her Way to Notoriety
Head butting strangers, being a pirate, getting her ear bitten off -- Sadie the Goat was one busy woman.
10/25/2016
05:28
Drunk HistoryS4 The Wright Brothers Get a Hand From Their Sister
Orville and Wilbur Wright get off the ground thanks to the brains and determination of their sister, Katharine.
11/01/2016
03:02
Drunk HistoryS4 The Kopp Sisters Fight Back
When a wealthy businessman tries to intimidate three sisters in 1910s New Jersey, they take matters into their own hands.
11/01/2016
01:57
Drunk HistoryS4 Victor Lustig Sells the Eiffel Tower
Con man Victor Lustig swindles a man into buying the Eiffel Tower for scrap metal.
11/15/2016
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021