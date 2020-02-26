The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Is This How We Die? - The Coronavirus De-Kisses the French and Gets Drive-Thru Tests in South Korea

Season 25 E 68 • 03/02/2020

The sprawling coronavirus crisis leads to an anti-kissing initiative in France, hyper-efficient testing in South Korea and health tips from an unhealthy Roy Wood Jr.

Interview
06:41

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E66
Kiley Reid - Race, Class and Awkwardness in "Such a Fun Age" - Extended Interview

Author Kiley Reid discusses "Such a Fun Age," her best-selling debut novel about the precarious relationship between a black babysitter and her wealthy white female employer.
02/26/2020
Highlight
03:57

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E66
CP Time - Black Contributions to Fashion

Roy Wood Jr. pays tribute to black designers by highlighting Zelda Wynn Valdes's curve-flaunting outfits, Stephen Burrows's disco chic and Virgil Abloh's luxury streetwear.
02/26/2020
Interview
07:33

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E67
Jessie Reyez - "Before Love Came to Kill Us" and Gratitude for an Unusual Life - Extended Interview

Jessie Reyez talks about her album "Before Love Came to Kill Us," her passion for writing hopeful sad songs and her humble roots as a busker in Canada.
02/27/2020
Performance
02:59

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E67
Jessie Reyez - "Far Away"

Singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez performs her single "Far Away."
02/27/2020
Highlight
05:47

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E67
Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Candidates Cling to Obama in the South Carolina Primary

Jordan Klepper and Roy Wood Jr. find out how black primary voters in South Carolina are responding to Democratic candidates' efforts to associate themselves with Barack Obama.
02/27/2020
Highlight
05:23

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E67
Clandestine Cauliflower for Trump, No iPhones for Movie Villains & Religious Violence in India

President Trump's doctor snuck cauliflower into his mashed potatoes, Apple bars movie villains from using iPhones, and India is roiled by violence between Hindus and Muslims.
02/27/2020
Highlight
05:36

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E67
Is This How We Die? - Global Fallout from the Coronavirus Crisis

As the coronavirus puts several nations on high alert, Netflix remains immune to the ensuing Wall Street plunge, and face masks become a rare and pricey commodity in the U.S.
02/27/2020
Highlight
05:47

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E68
Joe Biden's South Carolina Comeback and Subsequent Gaffe Spree

Joe Biden's moderate rivals drop out after his landslide win in South Carolina's 2020 Democratic primary, and the former vice president gaffes it up during his victory lap.
03/02/2020
Highlight
05:14

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E68
Nespresso's Child Labor Scandal, U.S.-Taliban Deal in Afghanistan & New York City's Payphone Purge

Nespresso spokesman George Clooney reacts to the company's child labor scandal, the U.S. signs a peace agreement with the Taliban, and New York City gets rid of its payphones.
03/02/2020
Interview
04:45

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E68
Nina Dobrev - "Run This Town" and the Cautionary Tale of Rob Ford

Actor Nina Dobrev talks about her movie "Run This Town," which dramatizes the downfall of larger-than-life Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, and its relevance in the Trump era.
03/02/2020
Highlight
06:11

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E68
Interview
05:35

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E69
David Plouffe - The Democratic Primary Race and "A Citizen's Guide to Beating Donald Trump"

Former White House Senior Advisor David Plouffe discusses the state of the 2020 Democratic primaries and his book "A Citizen's Guide to Beating Donald Trump."
03/03/2020
Highlight
03:31

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E69
Kenny Benjamin Goes the X-Rated Mile for Elizabeth Warren

Desi Lydic sits down with Kenny Benjamin, an activist raising money for Elizabeth Warren's 2020 presidential campaign by sharing access to his personal porn videos.
03/03/2020
Highlight
16:44

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E69
2020 Super Tuesday: Joe Biden's Big Night and Coronavirus Caution

With Super Tuesday underway, Joe Biden gets help from his former rivals, Ronny Chieng struggles with vote-tracking technology, and polling sites accommodate coronavirus fears.
03/03/2020
Exclusive
01:33

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25
Exclusive - Jessie Reyez on Telling a Migrant Love Story with "Far Away"

Singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez talks about her deeply personal experiences with migrant suffering that helped inspire her song "Far Away."
03/04/2020
Highlight
04:11

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E70
Back in Black - Sharenting

Lewis Black sets his sights on the growing trend of parents who insist on oversharing about their kids on the internet.
03/04/2020
Interview
09:56

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E70
Judith Heumann - Defying Obstacles in "Being Heumann" and "Crip Camp" - Extended Interview

"Being Heumann" author and activist Judith Heumann discusses her lifelong advocacy for the civil rights of disabled people, as featured in the Netflix documentary "Crip Camp."
03/04/2020
Highlight
05:40

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E70
New York City's Coronavirus Subway Crackdown, Dinosaur DNA Discovery & Twitter's "Fleets" Feature

New York City tries to prevent the coronavirus from spreading on subways, scientists discover well-preserved dinosaur DNA, and Twitter tests out its new "fleets" feature.
03/04/2020
Highlight
08:24

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E70
Defeat, Triumph and Disruption on Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday ends with major losses for Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg, and Joe Biden's wife Jill heroically shields him from a protester during his victory speech.
03/04/2020
Highlight
07:36

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E71
If You Don't Know, Now You Know - "Forever Chemicals"

Trevor breaks down the simmering threat of PFAS, a.k.a. "forever chemicals," that have broadly contaminated food and drinking water in the U.S. via everyday products.
03/05/2020
Highlight
06:46

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E71
Elizabeth Warren's Primary Dropout, Trump vs. Coronavirus Concerns & A Driving School Fail in China

Elizabeth Warren ends her presidential run, President Trump downplays the coronavirus based on a personal hunch, and a just-certified driver careens into a river in China.
03/05/2020
