Bryan Cranston - "Your Honor" and Taking On Complex Roles
Season 26 E 40 • 12/10/2020
Actor Bryan Cranston discusses his bout with the coronavirus, his role on the Showtime series "Your Honor" and how he tackles the portrayal of complicated and deeply flawed characters.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E6
If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Secretly Ailing Presidents
In light of the lack of transparency about President Trump's current health status, Trevor highlights the long history of American presidents keeping their ailments secret from the public.
10/06/2020
Highlight
05:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E6
State GOP Leaders Attack Voting by Mail
Roy Wood Jr. talks to Brennan Center for Justice's Myrna Perez and two state officials to learn about efforts to suppress mail-in voting in Republican-led states during the COVID-19 crisis.
10/06/2020
Highlight
06:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E6
Trump Leaves Walter Reed as GOP Touts His Virus Experience
After an early discharge from Walter Reed, President Trump and his allies spin his COVID-19 ordeal as a sign of strength, and Trump goes on a P.R. blitz that endangers White House staff.
10/06/2020
Interview
07:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E6
Jason Sudeikis - "Ted Lasso"
Actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis talks about "Ted Lasso," his Apple TV+ series about a brash and clueless American who goes to England to run a soccer team.
10/06/2020
Highlight
07:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E7
The House Urges Tech Breakups & Apple's Mask Emoji Upgrade
A House of Representatives investigation recommends breaking up major internet tech companies, Facebook removes QAnon conspiracy theory accounts, and Apple rolls out a cheerful mask emoji.
10/07/2020
Interview
06:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E7
Alexandra Pelosi - "American Selfie"
Documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi discusses her movie "American Selfie," her firsthand experience with police violence against Black Lives Matter protesters and her hope for the future.
10/07/2020
Highlight
05:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E7
Christopher Columbus Statue Controversy
Demonstrators have torn down statues of Christopher Columbus because they see him as a symbol of genocide, but some Italian-Americans decry these protests as an assault on their heritage.
10/07/2020
Highlight
02:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E7
The White House COVID-19 Outbreak Spreads
The coronavirus spreads from the White House to the Pentagon, leading to quarantines for top military leaders and a positive COVID-19 diagnosis for presidential advisor Stephen Miller.
10/07/2020
Interview
08:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E7
Colin Quinn - "Overstated"
Colin Quinn talks about the current state of New York City, his love for Florida from a standup comedian's perspective and his book "Overstated," in which he roasts all 50 U.S. states.
10/07/2020
Highlight
06:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E8
Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Trump Rally-Goers in PA
Jordan Klepper braves the viral spread of both COVID-19 and bulls**t while talking to President Trump's diehard supporters at a political rally in Harrisburg, PA.
10/08/2020
Interview
07:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E8
Alex Wagner - "The Circus" and America on the Precipice
"The Circus" cohost Alex Wagner argues America's state of democracy is at stake in the 2020 election, discusses poisonous partisanship and reflects on the prevailing mood of U.S. citizens.
10/08/2020
Highlight
11:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E8
Highlights of the Pence-Harris Vice Presidential Debate
At the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, questions are dodged, a fly hangs out on Pence's head and Fox News pundits later criticize Harris's facial expressions.
10/08/2020
Highlight
06:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E8
Trump Objects to Virtual Debate and Claims COVID-19 Immunity
President Trump flatly refuses to take part in a virtual presidential debate with Joe Biden, falsely claims his coronavirus infection will render him immune and touts a so-called cure.
10/08/2020
Highlight
06:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E9
Power the Polls
Jaboukie Young-White talks to Power the Polls co-director Scott Duncombe about the dire need for additional poll workers to ensure everyone can vote safely and on time in the 2020 election.
10/13/2020
Highlight
06:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E9
Trump's Road to "Recovery"
President Trump reemerges after his COVID-19 ordeal, Florida governor Ron DeSantis goes maskless at a Trump rally, and Dr. Anthony Fauci laments a Trump ad taking his words out of context.
10/13/2020
Interview
09:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E9
Anita Hill - The Hollywood Commission and Pushing for Change
Hollywood Commission chair Anita Hill reflects on her 1991 Senate testimony about Clarence Thomas and her ongoing work to fight harassment and discrimination in the entertainment industry.
10/13/2020
Highlight
09:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E9
Kim Jong-un Weeps & Amy Coney Barrett Dodges Questions
Apple announces its iPhone 12 models, Kim Jong-un breaks down crying during a North Korean parade, and Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett gets cagey about her views on every topic.
10/13/2020
Interview
07:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E10
Wilmer Valderrama - "NCIS" and Advocating for Latino Voters
Actor and activist Wilmer Valderrama talks about returning to his role on "NCIS," buying his mom a house next door during the coronavirus pandemic and the empowerment of Latino voters.
10/14/2020
Highlight
05:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E10
Who Will Win the Black Vote in 2020? - A Follow-Up
Roy Wood Jr. reconvenes a panel of Black voters in Atlanta to find out how their feelings may (or may not) have changed about the 2020 presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
10/14/2020