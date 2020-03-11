The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Descent Into Madness - Post-Election Nightmare Scenarios

Season 26 E 23 • 11/05/2020

Michael Kosta talks to Ohio State University's Edward Foley, an expert in U.S. electoral chaos, and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro discusses his legal battle against Team Trump.

07:59

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E21
Election Updates & Reporting from Trump Headquarters

Trevor and Roy Wood Jr. begin their 2020 Election Day coverage by highlighting President Trump's strong showing in Florida, and Desi Lydic reports from Trump's campaign headquarters.
11/03/2020
Highlight
02:20

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E21
Alternative Election Night Plans

Rather than reporting from Trump Tower, Jaboukie Young-White discovers a foolproof way to escape the uncertainty of the presidential election results.
11/03/2020
Highlight
04:36

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E22
Roy Wood Jr. Is Officially Done with Polls

Democrats badly underperform in the 2020 elections, and as the Trump-Biden presidential race ends up being a lot closer than expected, Roy Wood Jr. has lost all faith in polling.
11/04/2020
Interview
08:23

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E22
Geraldo Cadava - "The Hispanic Republican" & Latino Voters

Northwestern University history professor Geraldo Cadava discusses the diverse and complex political leanings of Latinx voters in the U.S. and his book "The Hispanic Republican."
11/04/2020
Highlight
05:20

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E22
Some Good Election News as More Results Trickle In

Trevor highlights positive results of the 2020 elections, including record-shattering voter turnout, drug decriminalization in several states and the election of LGBTQ members of Congress.
11/04/2020
Interview
07:17

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E22
Evan Osnos - "Joe Biden" and Uniting a Divided America

Journalist and "Joe Biden" author Evan Osnos describes how Joe Biden's life and career experiences have prepared him to unify Congress and the American people after a polarizing election.
11/04/2020
Highlight
06:44

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E22
Votegasm 2020: The Awkward Day After

President Trump rages against vote counting as Joe Biden's support in the polls surges after Election Day, and the Republican party appears likely to maintain its majority in the Senate.
11/04/2020
Highlight
04:25

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E23
U.S. COVID-19 Cases Reach All-Time High & Help from AI

The U.S. reports a record-breaking 100,000 new coronavirus cases in one day, the U.K. announces another lockdown, and MIT develops a COVID-19 cough detector using artificial intelligence.
11/05/2020
Highlight
10:25

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E23
Votegasm 2020: The Awkward Days After

President Trump tries to use the courts to affect the final vote tally in several crucial states, Dulce Sloan weighs in, and Desi Lydic channels the paranoid Fox News fever swamp.
11/05/2020
Interview
10:46

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E23
Soledad O'Brien - "Matter of Fact" and Critiquing the Media

"Matter of Fact" host Soledad O'Brien talks about what the news media has gotten wrong in its election coverage, the problem with access journalism and her podcast "Very Opinionated."
11/05/2020
Highlight
05:50

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E23
Interview
06:08

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E24
Anthony Anderson - The Impact of "black-ish"

Anthony Anderson of "black-ish" talks about the ABC series's wide-ranging impact, his fellow Howard University alum Kamala Harris and his decision to share his colonoscopy on Instagram.
11/09/2020
Highlight
08:58

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E24
Donald Trump Still Refuses to Concede to Joe Biden

President Trump's surrogates refuse to acknowledge Joe Biden's victory, Trump unleashes a flurry of flimsy lawsuits, and Rudy Giuliani hosts a press conference at a landscaping warehouse.
11/09/2020
Highlight
03:22

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E24
Kamala Harris's Historic Vice Presidential Win

Dulce Sloan celebrates the game-changing vice presidential election of Kamala Harris, a Black woman of Indian descent, and discusses the urgent work that lies ahead for equality in America.
11/09/2020
Highlight
06:50

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E24
Votegasm 2020: Buckle Up! - Joe Biden Wins the Presidency

Joe Biden's electoral triumph is met with festive singing and dancing, President Trump learns about his defeat while golfing, and Biden calls for healing during his victory speech.
11/09/2020
Interview
07:02

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E24
Ruby Bridges - "This Is Your Time" and Integration's Legacy

Activist Ruby Bridges discusses her childhood experience as the first Black student to integrate into U.S. schools, her continued fight for racial justice and her book "This Is Your Time."
11/09/2020
Highlight
08:45

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E25
Coronavirus on the Rise & Joe Biden's COVID-19 Task Force

COVID-19 cases skyrocket again in the U.S. and Europe, Pfizer announces great news about a potential vaccine, and Joe Biden announces his incoming administration's coronavirus task force.
11/10/2020
Interview
09:02

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E25
Lenny Kravitz - Healing and Gratitude in "Let Love Rule"

Rock legend Lenny Kravitz shares the secret behind his peaceful demeanor and discusses his book "Let Love Rule," in which he celebrates his formative and ongoing family relationships.
11/10/2020
Highlight
08:04

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E25
If You Don't Know, Now You Know - The Concession Speech

Trevor discusses the history of presidential concession speeches in the U.S. and examines how this longstanding political norm has served as a crucial part of the peaceful transfer of power.
11/10/2020
Highlight
07:22

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E25
Republicans Encourage Trump's Refusal to Concede

President Trump's refusal to admit defeat to Joe Biden is bolstered by Fox News and powerful GOP leaders, and the Trump administration blatantly blocks the transfer of power to Biden.
11/10/2020
Highlight
04:58

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E26
America's Dental Refugees Flock to Mexico

Michael Kosta visits the town of Los Algodones, Mexico, where uninsured Americans are pouring in to receive dental care, and talks to dentists from both sides of the border about the trend.
11/11/2020
