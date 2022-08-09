The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
CP Time - Black Animators
Season 27 E 133 • 09/19/2022
Roy Wood Jr. celebrates the inspiring work of pioneering Black animators, including Zelda "Jackie" Ormes, Floyd Norman and Bruce W. Smith.
More
Watching
Interview
06:02
Marty Walsh - State of the Union on the American WorkforceThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E130
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh chats with Trevor about inflation, increased job creation, pandemic layoffs, European apprenticeship models and the "quiet quitting" trend.
09/08/2022
Highlight
02:23
Desi Lydic Fox-splains the FBI Search of Mar-a-LagoThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E130
Fueled by a diet of Fox News, Desi Lydic rails against the FBI's search for highly sensitive government documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.
09/08/2022
Highlight
13:49
Headlines & Royal Rumble: A Nation Mourns and/or CelebratesThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E131
NASA takes aim at an asteroid, mourners of Queen Elizabeth II's death turn out in massive numbers as protesters are arrested, and the U.K.'s colonialist legacy is decried in Africa.
09/14/2022
Highlight
05:44
Understanding King Charles III's Royal Pen ProblemThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E131
Britain's newly crowned King Charles III seethes over a leaky pen, and Trevor provides an anthropological look at the peevish monarch's life of extreme pampering from his underlings.
09/14/2022
Interview
10:05
Jennette McCurdy - "I'm Glad My Mom Died"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E131
Jennette McCurdy talks about incorporating humor into her best-selling memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died," child stardom and childhood trauma.
09/14/2022
Highlight
03:30
Fill Me In - Celebrity Quote TriviaThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E132
Game show host Michael Kosta visits Times Square to quiz pedestrians about trending quotes from Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamat, Kim Kardashian and AOC.
09/15/2022
Highlight
10:25
So Much News, So Little Time - Ron DeSantis's Migrant StuntThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E132
Patagonia's founder donates his company to fight climate change, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sends migrants to Martha's Vineyard, racists lash out at "The Little Mermaid" remake and more.
09/15/2022
Interview
06:54
George Stephanopoulos - "Power Trip"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E132
George Stephanopoulos talks to Trevor about the 2022 midterm elections, "fake news" and his docuseries "Power Trip," which follows young journalists on the campaign trail.
09/15/2022
Highlight
14:10
The Royal Rumble - Queen Elizabeth II Is Laid to RestThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E133
Mourners spend 22 hours in line for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II -- an event attended by world leaders and corgis alike -- to pay their respects to Britain's longest reigning monarch.
09/19/2022
Interview
08:10
Sam Morril - "Same Time Tomorrow"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E133
Comedian Sam Morril talks to Trevor about his acclaimed Netflix special "Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow," the expectations of comedy audiences, his new Bodega Cat whiskey and more.
09/19/2022
Highlight
04:51
CP Time - Black AnimatorsThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E133
Roy Wood Jr. celebrates the inspiring work of pioneering Black animators, including Zelda "Jackie" Ormes, Floyd Norman and Bruce W. Smith.
09/19/2022
Highlight
15:37
Adnan Syed Freed, Mexican Water Cartel & Electric Air CanadaThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E134
A judge overturns the 2000 murder conviction of Adnan Syed, a Mexican cartel muscles in on the water trade, Air Canada buys electric planes, and the Earth contains 20 quadrillion ants.
09/20/2022
Highlight
05:55
Ron DeSantis's Migrant StuntThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E134
Democrats decry Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's decision to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard as a cruel ploy, while Republicans cheer and Donald Trump accuses DeSantis of political plagiarism.
09/20/2022
Interview
08:49
Jenifer Lewis - "Walking in My Joy"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E134
Jenifer Lewis joins Trevor to share her experience of receiving a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, wisdom from her mental health journey and stories from her memoir "Walking in My Joy."
09/20/2022
Interview
08:00
Beto O'Rourke - "We've Got to Try"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E135
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke discusses his book "We've Got to Try," bipartisan cooperation and his hope Texas can be the face of empathetic immigration policy.
09/21/2022
Highlight
06:17
We Don't Do That - MountaineeringThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E135
Dulcé Sloan embarks on a mission to challenge stereotypes about the likes and dislikes of Black people by meeting with the Full Circle Everest Team, a group of all-Black mountaineers.
09/21/2022
Highlight
16:48
Trump's Legal Trouble Deepens & Putin Escalates WarThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E135
New York Attorney General Letitia James files a major lawsuit against Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin engages in nuclear saber rattling during his ongoing war on Ukraine.
09/21/2022
Highlight
10:10
So Much News, So Little Time - Trump Telepathy & MoreThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E136
Donald Trump claims he can declassify documents with his mind, Iranian women protest the country's deadly morality police, and New York City plans to install security cameras in subway cars.
09/22/2022
Interview
06:45
Xolo Maridueña - "Cobra Kai"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E136
Trevor talks to "Cobra Kai" star Xolo Maridueña about the skills he's picked up from the show, staying grounded despite being a former child star and his upcoming role as Blue Beetle.
09/22/2022
Highlight
03:28
Prove Me Wrong - Back to School EditionThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E136
Dulcé Sloan tells passersby her hot takes on school in the U.S., including the benefits of being popular, whether or not spelling should be taught, the downsides of hot teachers and more.
09/22/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:28
Make the Most of a Day Off with "South Park: Snow Day!"South ParkS26
Join Cartman and the neighborhood kids as they battle Stan, who has his own ideas about the rules of their fantasy game, in the "South Park: Snow Day!" video game, now available to preorder.
12/21/2023
Trailer
01:00
"Star Trek: very Short Treks" Has Lightyears of LaughsStar Trek: very Short TreksS1
Relive the classic vibe of "Star Trek: The Animated Series," and join Riker, Spock and more Starfleet faces on the bite-sized journeys of "Star Trek: very Short Treks," now streaming.
11/22/2023
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
01:41
This Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed FriendsCursed Friends
Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022