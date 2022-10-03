The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Russia Detains Protesters & Dolly Parton Rejects Nomination
Season 27 E 71 • 03/15/2022
Russia arrests protesters holding blank signs, Ford ships incomplete SUVs due to supply chain issues, and Dolly Parton graciously turns down a 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination.
More
Watching
Highlight
03:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E69Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash for Work Advice
Kim Kardashian draws the ire of the internet for suggesting that many women are too lazy to work hard enough to achieve success.
03/10/2022
Interview
06:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E69Sandra Oh - "Turning Red"
Sandra Oh talks about her role in the Pixar movie "Turning Red" and the multifaceted value of diversity in her creative projects and reflects on what's most important in her life and career.
03/10/2022
Highlight
11:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E69If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Russian Oligarchs
Europe and the U.S. respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine by seizing the assets of Russia's ultra-wealthy oligarchs, Trevor gives historical perspective, and Roy Wood Jr. weighs in.
03/10/2022
Highlight
02:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E69Russia's War on Ukraine Spills Into Space
Russia's escalating war on Ukraine leads to threats against an American astronaut at the International Space Station.
03/10/2022
Highlight
08:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E70War in Ukraine - Russian Attack Near Poland & Aid from China
Russia bombs a Ukrainian military base 15 miles from the border of Poland, China might come to Russia's aid, and an anti-war protester interrupts a broadcast on Russian state TV.
03/14/2022
Interview
08:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E70Evan Rachel Wood - "Phoenix Rising"
Actor Evan Rachel Wood discusses "Phoenix Rising," her two-part documentary about surviving domestic violence, and why she chose to revisit her traumatic relationship with Marilyn Manson.
03/14/2022
Highlight
10:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E70Tom Brady Unretires & Kyrie Irving vs. Weird COVID-19 Rules
Tom Brady announces his return to the NFL, COVID-19 policies put NBA player Kyrie Irving in a bizarre position, and director Jane Campion faces backlash for an awkward acceptance speech.
03/14/2022
Highlight
05:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E71Back in Black - Desperate Changes to the Oscars Ceremony
Lewis Black rants about the pandering ways producers of the 2022 Academy Awards are altering and trimming down the televised ceremony at the expense of recognition for unsung artists.
03/15/2022
Highlight
09:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E71Let's Talk This Out - Kanye West Harassing Kim Kardashian
Trevor examines Kanye West's increasingly belligerent beef with comedian Pete Davidson and the rap mogul's escalating harassment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
03/15/2022
Interview
08:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E71Dr. Deepak Chopra - "Abundance"
Integrative medicine pioneer Dr. Deepak Chopra discusses his book "Abundance," the limited capacity of money to provide fulfillment and his work to fight the epidemic of teen suicide.
03/15/2022
Highlight
08:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E71Russia Detains Protesters & Dolly Parton Rejects Nomination
Russia arrests protesters holding blank signs, Ford ships incomplete SUVs due to supply chain issues, and Dolly Parton graciously turns down a 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination.
03/15/2022
Highlight
06:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E72Everything Is Stupid - The Metaverse
Ronny Chieng examines the emergence of the metaverse championed by Facebook and Microsoft, which could usher in an era of lame virtual office meetings and reinvent real estate.
03/16/2022
Highlight
13:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E72War in Ukraine - Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Speech to Congress
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy evokes memories of 9/11 in an impassioned speech to the U.S. Congress in which he pleads for support, and American citizens find creative ways to help.
03/16/2022
Interview
08:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E72Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary"
"Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson talks about the real-life inspiration behind the breakout comedy and reveals common misconceptions about America's schoolteachers.
03/16/2022
Highlight
07:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E73War in Ukraine - Volodymyr Zelenskyy Deep Fake Propaganda
President Biden declares Russian President Vladimir Putin to be a war criminal, and a deep fake video falsely depicts Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling for surrender to Russia.
03/17/2022
Highlight
07:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E73Netflix Password-Sharing Crackdown & Kindergartener Hotline
Netflix plans to charge customers for sharing their passwords, a new COVID-19 variant surges in Europe, and an advice hotline from elementary school students becomes a popular sensation.
03/17/2022
Interview
07:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E73Tiffanie Drayton - "Black American Refugee"
Journalist and author Tiffanie Drayton discusses "Black American Refugee," her memoir about her family's immigration to America and the racism that led her to return to Trinidad and Tobago.
03/17/2022
Highlight
05:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E73Anti-Russian Protests Hit Businesses in the U.S.
Desi Lydic sits down with Russian restaurant owners Ricky Dolinsky and Misha Von Shats to find out how they're affected by Americans' misguided boycotts against of Russian-themed businesses are affecting them.
03/17/2022
Highlight
07:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E74Ketanji Brown Jackson Makes Supreme Court History
Trevor covers Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation as the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, and Dulcé Sloan shares her reaction.
04/11/2022
Interview
07:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E74Ben Stiller - "Severance"
Director, producer and actor Ben Stiller talks about his hit series "Severance," capturing the drudgery of office life and the surreal experience of filming during the COVID-19 pandemic.
04/11/2022
Highlight
11:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E74Washington, D.C.'s COVID-19 Spread & Oscars Ban Will Smith
Several top U.S. government officials test positive for COVID-19, Will Smith gets banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years, and Russian influencers destroy their Chanel bags in protest.
04/11/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:22
Out of OfficeOut of Office Explores Remote Work Absurdity
A young woman experiences the bizarre extremes of working from home in the film Out of Office, starring Milana Vayntrub, Ken Jeong, Jay Pharoah, Cheri Oteri, Jason Alexander and more.
09/19/2022
Trailer
00:30
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 Tooning Out the News Is Coming to Comedy Central
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News, the critically acclaimed animated news series, is moving to Comedy Central starting October 5 after The Daily Show.
09/16/2022
Trailer
00:35
South ParkS25 A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert
Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021