The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Wale - Real-Time Inspiration, Connecting with Fans and "Wow... That's Crazy"
Season 25 E 61 • 02/11/2020
Recording artist Wale discusses collaborating with Jerry Seinfeld, having Barack Obama as a fan and tackling diverse themes in his album "Wow... That's Crazy."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E59CP Time - The Contributions of Black Explorers
Roy Wood Jr. acknowledges the forgotten black explorers involved in discovering new lands throughout history, including the first man to reach the North Pole.
02/05/2020
Interview
09:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E59Nikole Hannah-Jones - Reframing the Legacy of Slavery with the 1619 Project - Extended Interview
New York Times Magazine reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones discusses the 1619 Project and its exploration of the ways America is still suffering from its foundation of slavery.
02/05/2020
Interview
04:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E60Tochi Onyebuchi - "Riot Baby" and Using Sci-Fi to Dive Into Real-Life Issues
Author Tochi Onyebuchi discusses the themes of his novel "Riot Baby" and reflects on the sci-fi genre's history as a powerful means of tackling social and political issues.
02/10/2020
06:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E60"Parasite" Oscars Sweep, Coronavirus Cruise Ship Crisis & A Crackdown on Watching Porn on Planes
"Parasite" makes history at the 2020 Academy Awards, the coronavirus spreads among cruise ship passengers in Japan, and United Airlines cracks down on in-flight porn watching.
02/10/2020
Highlight
06:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E60Pete Buttigieg Pile-On & Joe Biden's "Dog-Faced Pony Soldier" Remark
Democratic presidential candidates go hard against Pete Buttigieg, and Joe Biden calls a woman a "lying, dog-faced pony soldier" at a campaign event in New Hampshire.
02/10/2020
Highlight
02:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E60Will the New Hampshire Primary Be a Repeat of the Iowa Debacle?
In the wake of the chaos that defined the Iowa Democratic caucuses, Ronny Chieng goes to New Hampshire to find out if the state can pull off a smooth primary election.
02/10/2020
Highlight
06:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E612020 Democratic Primaries - New Hampshire's Big Day
New Hampshire prepares for the Democratic primary, and Michael Kosta explains how the state's mostly white voters are totally different from the mostly white voters in Iowa.
02/11/2020
Performance
04:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E61Exclusive - Wale featuring Kelly Price and Tre - "Sue Me"/"Love... (Her Fault)"
Wale performs a medley, featuring Kelly Price and Tre, of his songs "Sue Me" and "Love… (Her Fault)" from his album "Wow... That's Crazy."
02/11/2020
Highlight
05:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E61China Hacks America, Disney Bills an Elementary School & Valentine's Day Cockroaches at the Zoo
China allegedly builds a database of every American, Disney charges a school for showing "The Lion King," and zoos invite people to name cockroaches after their ex-partners.
02/11/2020
Highlight
04:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E61Everything Is Stupid - Misinformation About the Coronavirus
Ronny Chieng highlights the viral spread of false information about the coronavirus, leading to the rise of useless home remedies and anti-Asian discrimination.
02/11/2020
Interview
03:21
Highlight
05:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E622020 New Hampshire Democratic Primary - Bernie Sanders's Win and Amy Klobuchar's "Klomentum"
Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire's Democratic primary, Pete Buttigieg comes in a close second, and Amy Klobuchar rises to third place.
02/12/2020
Highlight
05:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E62New Charges for Jussie Smollett, Trump's Twitter Assist to Roger Stone & Another Titanic Disaster
Jussie Smollett faces new criminal charges in Chicago, President Trump pushes back against Roger Stone's sentencing via Twitter, and a submarine crashes into the Titanic.
02/12/2020
Interview
06:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E62Lakeith Stanfield - "The Photograph" and Picking Diverse Roles That Speak to Him
Lakeith Stanfield reflects on fully immersing himself in a wide variety of roles, doing things his own way on the red carpet and embracing romantic comedy in "The Photograph."
02/12/2020
Exclusive
02:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E62Between the Scenes - Who Will Trevor Vote for in 2020?
Trevor answers an audience member's question about his preferred presidential candidate and talks about President Trump's exhausting insistence on staying in the spotlight.
02/12/2020
Highlight
03:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E62Andrew Yang's Campaign Dropout and a Look at His Universal Basic Income Plan in Practice
Andrew Yang bows out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, and Ronny Chieng investigates how the candidate's experiment in universal basic income panned out.
02/12/2020
Highlight
08:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E63Trump and Michael Bloomberg's Twitter Diss War and Bloomberg's Stop-and-Frisk Controversy
President Trump and Michael Bloomberg slam each other on Twitter, and Bloomberg comes under fire for his past comments defending stop-and-frisk policing.
02/13/2020
Highlight
05:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E63A Huge Chunk of Antarctica Breaks Off, Reclined Airplane Seat Scuffle & An Epic Mouse Fight Photo
A massive iceberg breaks away from Antarctica, a freak-out over a reclined airplane seat goes viral, and a photographer wins a major award for his photo of fighting mice.
02/13/2020
Interview
06:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E63Nick Kroll - "Olympic Dreams" and "Big Mouth" - Extended Interview
Actor, producer and comedian Nick Kroll shares the colorful backstory of the production of his movie "Olympic Dreams" and discusses his work on the Netflix series "Big Mouth."
02/13/2020
Highlight
04:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E63CP Time - The Origin of the Chitlin' Circuit
Roy Wood Jr. explains how Indiana businessman Denver Ferguson started an artistic revolution that launched the careers of legends such as Duke Ellington and Aretha Franklin.
02/13/2020
