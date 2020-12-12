Michael Kosta - There's Always Room on a Road Trip
E 1 • 12/12/2020
Michael Kosta dreads an upcoming flight and discusses how packing changes based on whether people fly or drive to a destination.
Watching
Highlight
03:08
Michael Kosta: Detroit. NY. LA E1
Michael Kosta - Living with Your Parents Has Its Perks
Michael Kosta reflects on what it was like living with his parents when he was 38 years old, then shares his dad's cure for depression.
12/12/2020
Highlight
02:51
Michael Kosta: Detroit. NY. LA E1
Michael Kosta - Talent Agents Are the Worst
Michael Kosta shares his disdain for his agent and reveals how he used business cards to fight back.
12/12/2020
Highlight
02:03
Michael Kosta: Detroit. NY. LA E1
Michael Kosta - Leonardo DiCaprio Is Always Wet
Michael Kosta explains how life in New York City is comparable to Leonardo DiCaprio's movie roles.
12/12/2020