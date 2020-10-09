The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Travel in the Time of Coronavirus
Season 25 E 154 • 09/15/2020
Travelers adapt to COVID-19 by embracing motels and RVs, hundreds of airplane passengers cause problems by refusing to wear masks, and U.S. tourists are banned from many countries.
Interview
07:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E152Peter Strzok - "Compromised" and Trump's Russian Ties
Former FBI official Peter Strzok discusses his book "Compromised" and argues President Trump's relationship with Russia continues to pose a grave counterintelligence threat to the U.S.
09/10/2020
Highlight
06:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E152Controversy Over Professor's Use of Chinese Word
Ronny Chieng reacts to the uproar surrounding a University of Southern California professor who was placed on leave after using a Chinese word that sounds like the N-word.
09/10/2020
Interview
11:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E152Samuel L. Jackson - "Enslaved" and Retracing His Roots
Samuel L. Jackson talks about his EPIX docuseries "Enslaved," the profound experience of connecting with his ancestors' African tribe and growing up during America's civil rights era.
09/10/2020
Highlight
08:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E153Wildfire Conspiracies & Florida City Drops "Saggy Pants" Ban
A QAnon conspiracy theory blames antifa for West Coast wildfires, California gives inmate firefighters a shot at a post-incarceration career, and a Florida city ends its ban on saggy pants.
09/14/2020
Interview
11:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E153Mychal Denzel Smith - "Stakes Is High"
"Stakes Is High" author Mychal Denzel Smith argues a Joe Biden presidency might not be enough to bring about the radical progressive change America needs to address its unprecedented crises.
09/14/2020
Highlight
05:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E153Dul-Sayin' - The Messed-Up History of Black Hair in America
Dulce Sloan breaks down the complex history and ongoing stigma of natural Black hair in the U.S., from pressure to conform to white beauty standards to white people's cultural appropriation.
09/14/2020
Highlight
05:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E153The Pandumbic - Anti-Mask Hysteria in Utah & Trump in Nevada
Utah residents protest school mask mandates, a coronavirus-positive college student throws a party in Ohio, and President Trump flouts local laws to host a massive indoor rally in Nevada.
09/14/2020
Highlight
08:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E154Possible Life on Venus & Biden and Trump's Climate Clash
Astronomers find potential signs of life on Venus, a record number of tropical cyclones form in the Atlantic, and Joe Biden and President Trump respond differently to the climate crisis.
09/15/2020
Highlight
05:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E154I Apologize for Talking While You Were Talking - BLM Love
Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. react to booing fans during a show of unity from NFL players, a powerful message from tennis champ Naomi Osaka and Danuel House's ouster from the NBA bubble.
09/15/2020
Interview
09:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E154Mark Ruffalo - Supporting Kenosha, WI & The 2020 Election
Actor Mark Ruffalo shares his reaction to the shooting of Jacob Blake and the ensuing protests in his hometown of Kenosha, WI, and discusses his support for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
09/15/2020
Highlight
09:14
Interview
06:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E155Jon Tester - "Grounded" and America's Need to Come Together
Montana senator and "Grounded" author Jon Tester gives his take on Democrats winning back white rural voters, finding common ground in a polarized nation and fighting COVID-19 with science.
09/16/2020
Highlight
08:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E155Joe Biden's Latinx Outreach & Trump's Mask Misinformation
Joe Biden takes heat for playing the song "Despacito" at a campaign event appealing to Latinx voters, and President Trump blames Biden for the lack of a national coronavirus mask mandate.
09/16/2020
Highlight
06:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E155Breonna Taylor Settlement & Celebs Boycotting Instagram
The city of Louisville, KY, pays $12 million to Breonna Taylor's family while committing to policing reforms, and celebrities protest online toxicity via a one-day social media boycott.
09/16/2020
Highlight
05:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E155Back in Black - Suburban Survival Guide
After temporarily leaving New York City due to COVID-19, Lewis Black helps his fellow former city folk adjust to life as suburban refugees by filling them in on suburbia's strange customs.
09/16/2020
Interview
07:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E155Big Sean - "Detroit 2" and Reigniting His Passion
Rapper Big Sean talks about his chart-topping new album "Detroit 2," its dive into his personal struggles with anxiety and depression, and his unexpected collaboration with Dave Chappelle.
09/16/2020
Interview
07:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E156Ewan McGregor - Wild and Uplifting Times on "Long Way Up"
Ewan McGregor talks about his Apple TV+ docuseries "Long Way Up," which chronicles his 13,000-mile motorcycle journey across Central and South America with his friend Charley Boorman.
09/17/2020
Highlight
07:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E156Trump Blames Blue States for COVID-19 Death Toll
President Trump claims U.S. coronavirus death numbers would be much lower if statistics from blue states were omitted, and Michael Kosta takes Trump's implication to its logical extreme.
09/17/2020
Highlight
03:43
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E156Feds Almost Used a Heat Ray on Protesters
Barbados officially drops Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state, and federal police reportedly wanted to use a painful "heat ray" against peaceful protesters in front of the White House.
09/17/2020
Highlight
06:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E156Introducing The Daily Show's Pandemmy Awards
Trevor calls on viewers to vote for their favorite real-life performances from the coronavirus pandemic in categories such as Outstanding Stunt Coordination, Best Karen and more.
09/17/2020
