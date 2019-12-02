The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
CP Time: Black Contributions to Music
Season 24 E 65 • 02/14/2019
Roy Wood Jr. explains the African-American origins of musical genres associated with mainstream white culture, including electronic dance music, square dancing and the banjo.
More
Watching
Highlight
07:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E63President Trump and Beto O'Rourke's Dueling Rallies
While President Trump makes a case for his border wall to fans in El Paso, Texas, Beto O'Rourke speaks at a counter-rally, and Congress reaches a deal to fund said wall.
02/12/2019
Highlight
03:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E63El Chapo's Guilty Verdict, Katy Perry's Fashion Blunder & TSA's Strangest Confiscated Items
Infamous drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is found guilty, Katy Perry pulls a shoe design resembling blackface, and TSA agents reveal 2018's most bizarre confiscated items.
02/12/2019
Highlight
06:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E63F**k These Animals - Polar Bears Invade Russia & Pablo Escobar's Hippos Overrun Colombian Villages
Displaced polar bears invade a Russian town, the offspring of Pablo Escobar's smuggled hippos wreak havoc on Colombia, and a caged tiger is found in an abandoned house.
02/12/2019
Highlight
05:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E64Bricky the Border Wall Heads to Texas
After Congress grants $1.4 billion to fund new barriers at the U.S.-Mexico border, Bricky the Border Wall makes his way to El Paso, Texas, to celebrate with Trump supporters.
02/13/2019
Highlight
09:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E64Conservatives Slam Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal
Conservative pundits lambast Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's proposed Green New Deal, and Jaboukie Young-White breaks down the generational divide surrounding climate change.
02/13/2019
Interview
06:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E64RaMell Ross - Reframing Perspective in "Hale County This Morning, This Evening" - Extended Interview
Oscar-nominated director RaMell Ross describes authentically capturing African-American life in the South in his debut documentary "Hale County This Morning, This Evening."
02/13/2019
Highlight
04:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E64Oscar Nominee Exclusion, America's Dwindling Income Tax Refunds & Howard Schultz's Town Hall Slipup
The Academy removes categories from the Oscars telecast, the IRS reports smaller income tax refunds, and Howard Schultz makes a racial gaffe during a CNN town hall.
02/13/2019
Interview
11:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E65Chris Wilson - "The Master Plan" & Overcoming Adversity After Prison - Extended Interview
"The Master Plan" author Chris Wilson discusses his journey as a young man sentenced to life in prison and creating job opportunities for others with criminal records.
02/14/2019
Highlight
06:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E65Trump's Border Emergency, Amazon's Canceled New York Plans & Reporters Expose Subway Fare Evaders
President Trump declares a national emergency at the U.S-Mexico border, Amazon cancels plans to build headquarters in New York, and reporters put subway fare evaders on blast.
02/14/2019
Highlight
08:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E65America's Long Road to Gun Regulation
Trevor reflects on the legislative strides made by gun control advocates and the pro-gun laws enacted on the state level in the year since the shooting in Parkland, FL.
02/14/2019
Highlight
04:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E65CP Time: Black Contributions to Music
Roy Wood Jr. explains the African-American origins of musical genres associated with mainstream white culture, including electronic dance music, square dancing and the banjo.
02/14/2019
Exclusive
03:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 Between the Scenes - Trump Is Pro Wall But Anti Dogs
Despite the horrifying immigration policies Donald Trump espoused at a rally in El Paso, Texas, Trevor can't help be amused by the president's odd tangent about dog ownership.
02/15/2019
Highlight
06:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E66President Trump's Border Emergency
President Trump declares an emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, despite past condemnation of President Obama's executive action on immigration.
02/18/2019
Highlight
12:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E66So Much News, So Little Time - Colin Kaepernick's NFL Settlement & Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attack
Mike Pence is met with silence from allies after mentioning Trump, Colin Kaepernick reaches a deal with the NFL, and new details emerge about Jussie Smollett's alleged attack.
02/18/2019
Interview
05:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E66Bing Liu - Capturing American Adolescence in "Minding the Gap"
Documentary filmmaker Bing Liu explains how home videos of friends skateboarding turned into his Oscar-nominated examination of American youth in "Minding the Gap."
02/18/2019
Exclusive
03:19
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 Between the Scenes - Making Sense of Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attack
Trevor weighs in on "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett's unraveling hate crime claims and discusses people's tendency to embrace stories that confirm their political biases.
02/19/2019
Highlight
05:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E67The Unraveling of Jussie Smollett's Hate Crime Claims
More details emerge suggesting that the attack on Jussie Smollett may have been staged, and Jaboukie Young-White speculates about the "Empire" actor's possible motives.
02/19/2019
Highlight
04:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E67Trump Calls on Europe to Take Back ISIS Fighters & New York City Bans Natural Hair Discrimination
President Trump wants European leaders to repatriate ISIS fighters, New York City bans hair-based discrimination, and France makes lightsaber dueling an official sport.
02/19/2019
Interview
06:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E67Enes Kanter - Leaving New York to Join the Portland Trail Blazers - Extended Interview
After leaving the Knicks for the Trail Blazers, NBA star Enes Kanter discusses the recent trade and his decision to speak out about human rights abuses in his native Turkey.
02/19/2019
Highlight
08:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E67Bernie Sanders's 2020 Bid & Democrats' Quaint Scandals
Bernie Sanders announces his 2020 presidential run, Fox News investigates Kamala Harris's pot-smoking admission, and conservative pundits agonize over Cory Booker's veganism.
02/19/2019
Interview
30:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E68Kamala Harris - Seeking the Presidency to Preserve "The Truths We Hold" - Extended Interview
Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris discusses her record as a prosecutor, the ups and downs of campaigning, and her memoir "The Truths We Hold."
02/20/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021