The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Republicans Balk at Biden's Call for Unity

Season 26 E 48 • 01/27/2021

In the wake of President Biden's call for unity on Inauguration Day, out-of-power Republicans embrace a definition of bipartisanship that basically amounts to supporting the GOP agenda.

