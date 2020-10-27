Tosh.0
2020 Year in Review - Uncensored
Season 12 • 11/24/2020
Daniel sums up a year defined by a pandemic and attempts to look back at the best of the show.
Tosh.0S12 Black Spider-Man
Daniel marvels at the confidence a man gets after putting on a superhero costume.
10/27/2020
Tosh.0S12 Danderson Cooper 361
Daniel brings in past Tosh.0 guests to try to make sense of the 2020 U.S. presidential election on his CNN-inspired show.
11/10/2020
Tosh.0S12 Siri's a Freak
Daniel is surprised by Siri's salacious response to an unusual passcode entry technique.
11/10/2020
Tosh.0S12 CeWEBrity Profile - Nill the Cat
Daniel invites the YouTuber known as Nill to the Dander Mifflin meowffice to talk tech and find out how much the self-described colorful kittyboi spends on cat accessories each year.
11/10/2020
Tosh.0S12 COVID Prom
Daniel chaperones a school dance cleverly contrived for coronavirus times.
11/10/2020
Tosh.0S12 Celebrity Side Hustles
From shopping mall pretzels to diamond mines to ping-pong parlors, celebrities will do whatever they can to make an easy buck on the side.
11/17/2020
Tosh.0S12 CeWEBrity Profile: Ruairi Rap Reviews
Daniel sits down with a 13-year-old rap reviewer to discuss his thoughts on modern hip hop, get the story behind his unusual Instagram name and introduce him to some old-school tracks.
11/17/2020
Tosh.0S12 Pee Pants
Daniel cleans up the mess at a Walmart where a costumer filmed himself peeing his pants.
11/17/2020
Tosh.0S12 Where Are They Now?: The Masked CeWEBrity Singer
Daniel and his fellow judges try to guess which past musical guests are behind the masks in a star-lacking singing competition.
11/24/2020
Tosh.0S12 Nordic Skiing
Footage of a skier tumbling end over end down a steep mountain reminds Daniel of his own skiing mishap.
11/24/2020
