Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
Kiry Shabazz - "Home Alone" Is a Survival Guide - Uncensored
Season 2 E 1 • 03/01/2019
Kiry Shabazz doesn't understand why people laugh at "Home Alone," defends de facto lunch table segregation and recalls accidentally getting into a debate about Donald Trump.
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E5Dina Hashem - Sex Shops Have Amazing Customer Service - Uncensored
Dina Hashem explains why she couldn't compete with her ex-boyfriend's fetish, admires the customer service at sex shops and examines the hubris of saying, "God bless you."
01/25/2019
06:53
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E6Yedoye Travis - Telling White People They Can't Say the N-Word - Uncensored
Yedoye Travis wonders how to discuss privilege with white people and questions President Trump's Twitter priorities.
01/25/2019
04:32
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E7Hanna Dickinson - Auditioning for "The Bachelor" - Uncensored
Hanna Dickinson chats about her issues with a dairy-free diet, discusses her loud snoring and recalls the time she auditioned for “The Bachelor.”
02/01/2019
03:54
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E8Ryan Beck - When Your Date Wants to Eat Human Meat - Uncensored
Ryan Beck describes his date with an aspiring cannibal and reflects on his dad's love of tornadoes.
02/01/2019
03:59
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E9Joyelle Nicole Johnson - When a Foot Fetishist Cleans Your Apartment - Uncensored
Joyelle Nicole Johnson details her new mission to catcall men and remembers when her dominatrix roommate invited a foot fetishist over.
02/08/2019
05:08
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E10Clare O'Kane - What Exactly Is a Booger Wall? - Uncensored
Clare O'Kane explains what a booger wall is and lists all the reasons she loves Planned Parenthood.
02/08/2019
04:15
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E11Marie Faustin - Uncensored
Marie Faustin celebrates her new Cruella de Vil-inspired hairdo and questions where men get their confidence from.
02/15/2019
05:33
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E12Stavros Halkias - Uncensored
Stavros Halkias shares the story behind his missing front tooth and imagines what dirty talk sounded like in the 1950s.
02/15/2019
02:28
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E13Martin Urbano - When Your Jokes Are Offensive, But You're Still a Good Guy
If you don't believe Martin Urbano's a good guy, just check out his hat.
02/22/2019
04:24
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS1 • E14Chris Cotton - 23andMe and Ancestry Will Use Your DNA to Clone You - Uncensored
What else would 23andMe do with a nation's worth of genetic material?
02/22/2019
06:20
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E2Caleb Synan - When Your Dad Sends You the Eggplant Emoji - Uncensored
Caleb Synan shares a suggestive text he got from his father, doubts his parents' ability to trick God and argues that "shaking off" after peeing does nothing.
03/01/2019
04:48
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E3Vanessa Gonzalez - In the Market for an Engagement Tooth
Vanessa Gonzalez names gifts she'd want more than an engagement ring and swears that she's fine with her boyfriend texting his female friends.
03/08/2019
06:38
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E4Ron Taylor - Tinder Isn't for Making Friends - Uncensored
Ron Taylor rails against racist dress codes, questions women who use Tinder to make friends and wonders what good his public school education did for him.
03/08/2019
07:56
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E5Brendan Scannell - Every 11-Year-Old Is Now a Drag Queen - Uncensored
Brendan Scannell brags that he knew about Mike Pence before everyone else and wonders why all the fourth graders who follow him on Instagram keep saying, "Slay, kween."
03/15/2019
06:03
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E6Gavin Matts - Should Everyone Die at 40? - Uncensored
Gavin Matts thinks that people shouldn't live past the age of 40 and recalls how uncomfortable he felt making out with his girlfriend while she used a sex toy.
03/15/2019
04:43
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E7Paige Weldon - Knowing the Difference Between Flirting and Customer Service - Uncensored
Paige Weldon explains her trouble distinguishing flirting from good customer service and wonders why men don't have hand towels.
03/22/2019
04:58
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E8Patti Harrison - Performing a Song for Dua Lipa - Uncensored
Patti Harrison performs a controversial song she wrote that was rejected by Dua Lipa's team.
03/22/2019
04:22
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E9Dave Ross - Buying a Bucket of Gas Station Chicken - Uncensored
Dave Ross recalls buying a bucket of fried chicken from a Florida gas station and then fending off someone who tried to steal it.
03/29/2019
05:59
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E10Chase Bernstein - She's Not So Great with Clocks - Uncensored
Chase Bernstein confesses she has trouble using analog clocks to tell time and vents her frustration about people who freeze bread.
03/29/2019
