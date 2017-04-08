Unsend
Broti Gupta Hits a Fork in the Road
Season 1 E 15 • 10/09/2017
Broti Gupta accidentally emails her entire college asking for a fork for her takeout.
UnsendS1 • E4Eden Sher Tokes and Texts
Eden Sher smokes marijuana with an annoying friend and complains to the worst person possible.
08/04/2017
Full Ep
01:32
UnsendS1 • E5Adam Pally Screws Himself Big Time
Adam Pally accidentally tells off his mother-in-law in a text message but quickly devises a way to undo his mistake.
10/02/2017
Full Ep
01:46
UnsendS1 • E7Casey Wilson Is a Terrible Liar
After a friend offers to let Casey Wilson use his song in her new movie, she unintentionally sends him an insulting email.
10/02/2017
Full Ep
01:28
UnsendS1 • E8Jamie-Lynn Sigler Loves Ambien
Jamie-Lynn Sigler deals with the aftermath of what her Ambien-addled alter ego, Jambien, posted online.
10/02/2017
Full Ep
01:34
UnsendS1 • E9Drew Droege Doesn't Care About Your New Dog
Drew Droege eviscerates a friend's annoying email newsletter in a detailed takedown -- and then accidentally sends it to that friend.
10/02/2017
Full Ep
01:35
UnsendS1 • E10Don't Mess with the Kaplan Twins
The Kaplan twins debate the proper way to drunk-text an ex-boyfriend after seeing him out with another girl.
10/02/2017
Full Ep
01:45
UnsendS1 • E11Jensen Karp Hits Back at Chris Brown
Jensen Karp's penchant for starting Twitter beefs rears its ugly head when Chris Brown retaliates against him.
10/09/2017
Full Ep
01:38
UnsendS1 • E12Amy Rhodes Has No Chill
When her boyfriend asks for some space, Amy Rhodes immediately sends him a rambling, emotional email, hoping to win him back.
10/09/2017
Full Ep
01:23
UnsendS1 • E13Nick Viall Will Ghost You
After Nick Viall declines to go on a second date with a woman, she mistakenly texts him a message riddled with red flags.
10/09/2017
Full Ep
01:27
UnsendS1 • E14Brandon Wardell Goes Viral and Becomes Homeless
Brandon Wardell tweets a photo of his roommate passed out on the toilet, causing a revolt among his housemates.
10/09/2017
Full Ep
01:31
Full Ep
08:31
UnsendS2 • E1When Random Celebs Respond to Famous Deaths on Twitter
Patti Harrison and Joel Kim Booster defend their own questionable social media posts, track down high-profile reactions to famous deaths and judge movies based on their posters.
03/19/2019
Full Ep
06:26
UnsendS2 • E2Esther Povitsky Talks About the Most Humiliating Text She Ever Sent
Joel Kim Booster and Patti Harrison chew out hot girls on Instagram, talk to Esther Povitsky about a terrible experience and highlight a feel-good story.
03/19/2019
