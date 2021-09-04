Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson

Tan France Does a Bake-Off

Season 1 E 6 • 04/23/2021

Phoebe challenges "Queer Eye" host Tan France to a bake-off competition with guest judges Buddy Valastro of the show "Cake Boss" and Christina Tosi of the bakery Milk Bar.

Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
S1 • E1
Whitney Cummings Does Horseback Riding

Whitney Cummings helps Phoebe ease her fear of farm animals before teaching her how to ride a horse.
04/09/2021
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
S1 • E2
Amber Ruffin Does Gymnastics

Amber Ruffin takes Phoebe to a gymnastics gym to practice her splits, backflips and balance-beam walks before the two face off in a competition.
04/09/2021
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
S1 • E3
Kevin Bacon Does a High-Ropes Course

Taking on the great outdoors, Kevin Bacon helps Phoebe overcome her fear of heights and complete a ropes course.
04/16/2021
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
S1 • E4
Gabrielle Union Does a Wine Tasting

Gabrielle Union and Phoebe take their wine tasting to the next level with the help of sommelier Cha McCoy before making their own batches.
04/16/2021
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
S1 • E5
The Property Brothers Do Magic

To find out how to put on a magic show, Phoebe has Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott teach her how to perform card tricks and illusions.
04/23/2021
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
S1 • E6
Tan France Does a Bake-Off

Phoebe challenges "Queer Eye" host Tan France to a bake-off competition with guest judges Buddy Valastro of the show "Cake Boss" and Christina Tosi of the bakery Milk Bar.
04/23/2021
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
S1 • E7
Hasan Minhaj Does Parenting

Hasan Minhaj teaches Phoebe parenting basics like changing diapers and taking family portraits, and Michelle Buteau, Jamie Lee and Baron Vaughn weigh in on whether Phoebe should have kids.
04/30/2021
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
S1 • E8
Ashley Graham Does Rollerblading

Supermodel Ashley Graham teaches Phoebe the basics of rollerblading before the two take on a half-pipe.
04/30/2021
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
S1 • E9
Dulcé Sloan Does Archery

Dulcé Sloan and Phoebe have a little target practice before facing off in an archery competition.
05/07/2021
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
S1 • E10
Eric Nam Does K-Pop

To transform into a K-pop star, Phoebe enlists Eric Nam to help her record a song, learn choreography and film a music video.
05/07/2021
