The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
December 9, 2020 - George Wallace
Season 26 E 38 • 12/09/2020
Michael Kosta proposes denying 2020 ever happened, Desi Lydic examines the year's rise in horniness, and comedian George Wallace talks about his book "Bulltwit…and Whatnot."
More
Watching
Full Ep
35:49
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E28November 16, 2020 - Ta-Nehisi Coates
President Trump continues to insist he won reelection, Desi Lydic tries to reason with her paranoid "cousin" Tucker Carlson, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses two film adaptations of his books.
11/16/2020
Full Ep
35:31
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E29November 17, 2020 - Kevin Hart
Trevor gives a primer on faithless electors, Jordan Klepper talks to pro-Trump demonstrators at the Million MAGA March, and Kevin Hart discusses his stand-up special "Zero F**ks Given."
11/17/2020
Full Ep
36:10
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E30November 18, 2020 - Lucy McBath & Lindsey Vonn
Lewis Black reacts to the rise of far-right news networks in the U.S., Georgia Congresswoman Lucy McBath discusses her memoir "Standing Our Ground," and Lindsey Vonn talks about "The Pack."
11/18/2020
Full Ep
36:12
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E31November 19, 2020 - Bill Gates
Rudy Giuliani has a hair dye malfunction, Trevor examines the pandemic's effects on Thanksgiving, and Bill Gates discusses COVID-19, climate change and his new podcast with Rashida Jones.
11/19/2020
Full Ep
35:08
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E32November 30, 2020 - Stephen Curry
Donald Trump advances cruel policies in the final days of his presidency, Dulce Sloan examines the economic costs of climate change, and Stephen Curry discusses the launch of Curry Brand.
11/30/2020
Full Ep
36:10
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E33December 1, 2020 - Ernest Cline & Rosie Perez
President Trump raises $170 million for his Election Defense Fund, author Ernest Cline discusses "Ready Player Two," and actor Rosie Perez talks about "The Flight Attendant."
12/01/2020
Full Ep
36:03
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E34December 2, 2020 - Brit Bennett & Michael J. Fox
Trevor and Roy Wood Jr. examine racial discrimination in housing, Brit Bennett discusses her novel "The Vanishing Half," and Michael J. Fox talks about his memoir "No Time Like the Future."
12/02/2020
Full Ep
35:59
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E35December 3, 2020 - Ludacris
Desi Lydic reacts to President Trump's potential pardons for his offspring, Roy Wood Jr. examines 2020's streaming media surge, and Ludacris discusses his educational initiative KidNation.
12/03/2020
Full Ep
35:22
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E36December 7, 2020 - Method Man
Trevor examines Georgia's high-stakes Senate runoff elections, Jaboukie Young-White takes a retrospective look at the year in music, and Method Man talks about "Power Book II: Ghost."
12/07/2020
Full Ep
35:24
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E37December 8, 2020 - Ijeoma Oluo & Busta Rhymes
Ronny Chieng highlights major technology news from 2020, writer Ijeoma Oluo discusses her book "Mediocre," and rapper Busta Rhymes talks about his album "Extinction Level Event 2."
12/08/2020
Full Ep
35:44
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E38December 9, 2020 - George Wallace
Michael Kosta proposes denying 2020 ever happened, Desi Lydic examines the year's rise in horniness, and comedian George Wallace talks about his book "Bulltwit…and Whatnot."
12/09/2020
Full Ep
35:33
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E39December 10, 2020 - Rachel Maddow & Bryan Cranston
Dulce Sloan looks back at protesting in 2020, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow talks about her book "Bag Man," and actor Bryan Cranston discusses his role on the Showtime series "Your Honor."
12/10/2020
Full Ep
35:55
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E40December 14, 2020 - Pharrell Williams
President Trump gets a reality check, Desi Lydic and Roy Wood Jr. host a voter suppression game show, and Pharrell Williams discusses his Black Ambition initiative and the Juneteenth Pledge.
12/14/2020
Full Ep
44:11
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E41December 15, 2020 - Barack Obama
GOP leaders finally accept Joe Biden's presidential victory over Donald Trump, and Trevor talks to Barack Obama about his memoir "A Promised Land," his leadership initiatives and more.
12/15/2020
Full Ep
35:34
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E42December 16, 2020 - James Corden & Tessa Thompson
Desi Lydic braves a family Christmas party with relatives from Fox News, James Corden talks about "The Late Late Show" and "The Prom," and Tessa Thompson discusses her movie "Sylvie's Love."
12/16/2020
Full Ep
27:20
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E991Donald Trump's 100 Most Tremendous Scandals
Roy Wood Jr. breaks down the 100 greatest scandals of the Trump administration, from jaw-dropping acts of corruption to devastating displays of incompetence.
12/17/2020
Full Ep
32:40
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E43January 19, 2021 - Carey Mulligan
Washington, D.C., prepares for Joe Biden's inauguration, Desi Lydic looks back on Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's White House roles, and Carey Mulligan discusses "Promising Young Woman."
01/19/2021
Full Ep
34:16
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E44January 20, 2021 - Stacey Abrams
Joe Biden is officially sworn in as America's 46th president, Trevor dives into the history of Inauguration Day, and Stacey Abrams discusses her grassroots political efforts in Georgia.
01/20/2021
Full Ep
33:45
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E45January 21, 2021 - Jelani Cobb
President Biden exceeds America's low expectations, Desi Lydic looks back at Melania Trump's defining moments as First Lady, and the New Yorker's Jelani Cobb discusses America post-Trump.
01/21/2021
Full Ep
32:24
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E46January 25, 2021 - Nnamdi Asomugha
Republicans resist Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Roy Wood Jr. examines an alternative to traditional policing in Oregon, and Nnamdi Asomugha discusses his film role in "Sylvie's Love."
01/25/2021
Full Ep
33:36
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E47January 26, 2021 - Stanley Nelson
America's COVID-19 vaccine rollout is a mess, Trevor examines Donald Trump's breakup with Fox News, and Stanley Nelson talks about his documentary "Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy."
01/26/2021
Highlight
09:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E47America's Vaccine Rollout Chaos
Coronavirus vaccination in the U.S. is plagued by extremely long waiting periods, unexpected dose shortages, unhelpful surpluses and chaotic distribution.
01/26/2021
Highlight
05:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E47Trump's Bitter Divorce from Fox News
Trevor looks back on how Donald Trump's once-friendly relationship with Fox News went sour and presents a courtroom divorce drama inspired by their doomed love affair.
01/26/2021
Interview
08:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E47Stanley Nelson - "Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy"
Filmmaker Stanley Nelson talks about his documentary "Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy," which examines the crack epidemic of the 1980s and its lasting impact on America.
01/26/2021
Highlight
05:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E47Biden's Progressive Action & Coconut Milk's Monkey Scandal
President Biden kicks off his term with a flurry of executive orders, a coconut milk company is accused of forced monkey labor, and a cat's birthday party leads to a coronavirus outbreak.
01/26/2021
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021