Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Ashley Graham Does Rollerblading
Season 1 E 8 • 04/30/2021
Supermodel Ashley Graham teaches Phoebe the basics of rollerblading before the two take on a half-pipe.
Doing the Most with Phoebe RobinsonS1 • E1Whitney Cummings Does Horseback Riding
Whitney Cummings helps Phoebe ease her fear of farm animals before teaching her how to ride a horse.
04/09/2021
Doing the Most with Phoebe RobinsonS1 • E2Amber Ruffin Does Gymnastics
Amber Ruffin takes Phoebe to a gymnastics gym to practice her splits, backflips and balance-beam walks before the two face off in a competition.
04/09/2021
Doing the Most with Phoebe RobinsonS1 • E3Kevin Bacon Does a High-Ropes Course
Taking on the great outdoors, Kevin Bacon helps Phoebe overcome her fear of heights and complete a ropes course.
04/16/2021
Doing the Most with Phoebe RobinsonS1 • E4Gabrielle Union Does a Wine Tasting
Gabrielle Union and Phoebe take their wine tasting to the next level with the help of sommelier Cha McCoy before making their own batches.
04/16/2021
Doing the Most with Phoebe RobinsonS1 • E5The Property Brothers Do Magic
To find out how to put on a magic show, Phoebe has Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott teach her how to perform card tricks and illusions.
04/23/2021
Doing the Most with Phoebe RobinsonS1 • E6Tan France Does a Bake-Off
Phoebe challenges "Queer Eye" host Tan France to a bake-off competition with guest judges Buddy Valastro of the show "Cake Boss" and Christina Tosi of the bakery Milk Bar.
04/23/2021
Doing the Most with Phoebe RobinsonS1 • E7Hasan Minhaj Does Parenting
Hasan Minhaj teaches Phoebe parenting basics like changing diapers and taking family portraits, and Michelle Buteau, Jamie Lee and Baron Vaughn weigh in on whether Phoebe should have kids.
04/30/2021
Doing the Most with Phoebe RobinsonS1 • E8Ashley Graham Does Rollerblading
Supermodel Ashley Graham teaches Phoebe the basics of rollerblading before the two take on a half-pipe.
04/30/2021
Doing the Most with Phoebe RobinsonS1 • E9Dulcé Sloan Does Archery
Dulcé Sloan and Phoebe have a little target practice before facing off in an archery competition.
05/07/2021
