Pie Guys

No Smoking

Season 1 E 2 • 04/12/2015

After Sal the cook gets too high to make pizza, Sam tells the guys that they need to stop smoking weed on the job.

More

Watching

Full Ep
05:41

Pie Guys
S1 • E3
Street Safety

After being issued pepper spray for self-defense, the guys go in search of the mugger who took Mort's wallet.
04/12/2015
Full Ep
03:18

Pie Guys
S1 • E2
No Smoking

After Sal the cook gets too high to make pizza, Sam tells the guys that they need to stop smoking weed on the job.
04/12/2015
Full Ep
04:49

Pie Guys
S1 • E1
Training Day

Jon and Mort haze Rob during his first day as a pizza delivery boy.
04/12/2015
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021