The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E96April 27, 2020 - Keisha Lance Bottoms
President Trump suggests injected disinfectants can fight COVID-19, Roy Wood Jr. gets do-it-yourself haircut tips, and Trevor interviews Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
04/27/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E97April 28, 2020 - Tammy Duckworth
Banks and big businesses exploit the Paycheck Protection Program, Michael Kosta presents a travelogue of his home, and Trevor interviews Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth.
04/28/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E98April 29, 2020 - Larry Hogan
COVID-19 deals a blow to America's food supply chain, The Daily Show correspondents look back on life before quarantine, and Trevor interviews Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.
04/29/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E99April 30, 2020 - Danny Meyer
Neighbors come up with novel ways to stay engaged with one another, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta cover sports news, and Trevor interviews renowned restaurateur Danny Meyer.
04/30/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E100May 4, 2020 - Anders Tegnell
Protesters demand an end to state lockdowns, Jaboukie Young-White talks to COVID-19 survivors about an anti-gay blood donation ban, and Trevor interviews Dr. Anders Tegnell.
05/04/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E101May 5, 2020 - Thomas Piketty & Amandla Stenberg
Americans lash out against face mask requirements, author Thomas Piketty discusses "Capital and Ideology," and actor Amandla Stenberg talks about "The Eddy."
05/05/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E102May 6, 2020 - Jose Andres
President Trump tours a mask plant without wearing a mask, Roy Wood Jr. talks to COVID-19 website creator Avi Schiffmann, and Jose Andres discusses World Central Kitchen.
05/06/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E103May 7, 2020 - Jason Isbell
Trevor examines college life in the coronavirus era, and musician Jason Isbell discusses his album "Reunions" and the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the music industry.
05/07/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E104May 11, 2020 - Bakari Sellers
White House staffers tests positive for COVID-19, Dulce Sloan gets advice on the importance of the U.S. Census, and Bakari Sellers discusses his memoir "My Vanishing Country."
05/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E105May 12, 2020 - Ricky Gervais
Doctors find the coronavirus could ravage the entire body, Desi Lydic attempts a familial chat with Fox News's Jeanine Pirro, and Ricky Gervais discusses "After Life."
05/12/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E106May 13, 2020 - Eric Garcetti & Billy Porter
Trevor highlights COVID-19's effects on the drug trade, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti discusses concerns about reopening, and Billy Porter talks about his art and activism.
05/13/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E107May 14, 2020 - Scott Blubaugh & Yara Shahidi
Desi Lydic examines President Trump's "Obamagate" accusations, Scott Blubaugh discusses COVID-19's effects on the U.S. food supply, and Yara Shahidi talks "Graduate Together."
05/14/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E108May 18, 2020 - Madeleine Albright
Barack Obama takes a swipe at President Trump, Jaboukie Young-White examines rich people in the COVID-19 era, and Madeleine Albright discusses "Hell and Other Destinations."
05/18/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E109May 19, 2020 - Kerry Moles & Brieanna Hayes
President Trump claims to be on hydroxychloroquine, Jordan Klepper highlights counter-protesting nurses in North Carolina, and Kerry Moles and Brieanna Hayes discuss CASA-NYC.
05/19/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E110May 20, 2020 - Jose Antonio Vargas & Chris Paul
Trevor covers face mask news, Jose Antonio Vargas talks about COVID-19's effects on undocumented immigrants, and NBA star Chris Paul discusses his documentary "Blackballed."
05/20/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E111May 21, 2020 - Taraji P. Henson
Teachers adapt to daunting COVID-19 challenges, Michael Kosta talks to Florida's Grim Reaper protester, and Taraji P. Henson discusses the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation.
05/21/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E112June 8, 2020 - Miski Noor & Anquan Boldin
Police get violent with peaceful protesters, Black Visions Collective's Miski Noor examines police brutality in Minneapolis, and Anquan Boldin discusses the Players Coalition.
06/08/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E113June 9, 2020 - Panel Discussion on Radical Police Reform
Patrisse Cullors, Josie Duffy Rice, Sam Sinyangwe, Mychal Denzel Smith and Alex S. Vitale join Trevor for a panel on movements to radically reimagine policing in the U.S.
06/09/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E114June 10, 2020 - Joe Biden
Georgia's primary voters endure long lines and faulty equipment at the polls, and former Vice President Joe Biden discusses police reform and running against President Trump.
06/10/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E115June 11, 2020 - Spike Lee & Josh Gad
Roy Wood Jr. proposes a union to counter police unions, Spike Lee discusses his movie "Da 5 Bloods," and actor Josh Gad talks about "Central Park," "Reunited Apart" and more.
06/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E116June 15, 2020 - Stacey Abrams & Alicia Keys
The Supreme Court rules to protect LGBTQ employees' rights, Stacey Abrams discusses "Our Time Is Now," and Alicia Keys talks about her new song "The Perfect Way to Die."
06/15/2020
Interview
08:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E116Alicia Keys - Channeling the Emotions of the Black Lives Matter Protests in "Perfect Way to Die"
Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys describes the inspiration behind her song "Perfect Way to Die" and discusses her work to bring awareness to Breonna Taylor's murder.
06/15/2020
Highlight
07:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E116Policing in America
Trevor reacts to death of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man fatally shot by police following an attempted arrest in Atlanta.
06/15/2020
Highlight
09:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E116Supreme Court Victory for LGBTQ Employees, Global Black Lives Matter Marches & Trump's Rally Dilemma
The Supreme Court rules to uphold LGBTQ workplace protections, Black Lives Matter marches continue to spread, and President Trump's delayed rally sparks COVID-19 concerns.
06/15/2020
Interview
08:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E116Stacey Abrams - Fighting Voter Suppression in "Our Time Is Now"
Fair Fight founder Stacey Abrams discusses the racial inequities exposed by COVID-19, the fight against police brutality and exploring voter suppression in "Our Time Is Now."
06/15/2020
Trailer
Trailer
