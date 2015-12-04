Pixelheads

The New Guy - Uncensored

Season 1 E 3 • 04/12/2015

Doctor Flashback invites his friend Complacent Man to the team, but Big Chill begins to lose his cool when the new member fails to contribute.

More

Watching

Full Ep
03:40

Pixelheads
S1 • E2
Grand Craft Mine Theft - Uncensored

Chester and Owen begin acting up after they're transported from "Minecraft" to "Grand Theft Auto."
04/12/2015
Full Ep
03:34

Pixelheads
S1 • E3
The New Guy - Uncensored

Doctor Flashback invites his friend Complacent Man to the team, but Big Chill begins to lose his cool when the new member fails to contribute.
04/12/2015
Full Ep
04:03

Pixelheads
S1 • E4
Miss Rodriguez - Uncensored

When Streetmeat tells Squatsauce about a girl he's too scared to ask out, Squatsauce takes the initiative and asks her out himself.
04/12/2015
Full Ep
04:03

Pixelheads
S1 • E5
A Titan Falls - Uncensored

Following the death of Kid Lightning, the remaining members of the Super Best Friends Team share rumors about his demise.
04/12/2015
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021