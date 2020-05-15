Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
Chris Tellez - Tinder Is the Ultimate Confidence Killer - Uncensored
Season 6 E 14 • 06/19/2020
Chris Tellez remembers discovering a chat room full of lonely men complaining about Tinder and explains how he used to ruin his roommate's dates.
More
Watching
Full Ep
12:57
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E4Shalewa Sharpe – "Self-Care Is About Being as Moist as Possible" – Uncensored
Shalewa Sharpe demonstrates how black people react to an actually skilled white person and details all the products that make up her home spa.
05/15/2020
Full Ep
08:18
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E5Dan St. Germain - Getting Pegged for the First Time - Uncensored
Dan St. Germain explains why he prefers blacking out on weed and remembers when he and his wife tried pegging for the first time.
05/22/2020
Full Ep
08:18
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E6Guy Montgomery - How You Can Personally Fight Climate Change
Guy Montgomery confesses that he didn't expect so many Americans to have American accents and reveals how he's personally combatting climate change.
05/22/2020
Full Ep
06:32
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E7Kellen Erskine - "It's Weird That We Love Costco So Much"
Kellen Erskine urges everyone to return their shopping carts and explains the appeal of Costco Wholesale.
05/29/2020
Full Ep
07:29
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E8Sydnee Washington - "Women Need a Lot of Things to Have an Orgasm" - Uncensored
Sydnee Washington disappoints the straight men in her audience and lists all the things she needs to feel relaxed enough to orgasm.
05/29/2020
Full Ep
07:36
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E9Hunter Duncan - The Weirdest Question to Ask Your Sperm Donor - Uncensored
Hunter Duncan describes the feminism competition among men and reveals the question that caught him off guard when his friend asked him to be a sperm donor.
06/05/2020
Full Ep
09:08
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E10Daniel Webb - "I'm Tired of Being Ruled by Ugly People" - Uncensored
Daniel Webb talks about growing up in Texas when George W. Bush was governor and shares his frustrations about reading the news.
06/05/2020
Full Ep
06:19
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E11George Civeris - What You Should Do After a Breakup
George Civeris claims he’s a member of an underrepresented sexual demographic and explains how he coped with his breakup.
06/12/2020
Full Ep
08:42
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E12Martha Kelly - "I Miss When Oprah Was in Charge" - Uncensored
Martha Kelly imagines a new kind of escape room adventure, weighs in on topical stories from two years ago and shares her favorite things in the world.
06/12/2020
Full Ep
09:20
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E13Matt Bearden - It's Impossible to Hide a Snack from a Kid - Uncensored
Matt Bearden details everything he goes through to eat a snack in a child-filled home and discusses why he’d never relive high school if given the chance.
06/19/2020
Full Ep
10:35
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS6 • E14Chris Tellez - Tinder Is the Ultimate Confidence Killer - Uncensored
Chris Tellez remembers discovering a chat room full of lonely men complaining about Tinder and explains how he used to ruin his roommate's dates.
06/19/2020
Full Ep
06:33
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS7 • E11Monroe Martin III - His Friends Know Why He Hasn't Been Stopped by Cops – Uncensored
Monroe Martin III breaks down some of his theories on why cops leave him alone and recalls an old white lady harassing him at a show.
07/12/2020
Full Ep
12:44
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS7 • E1Josh Johnson - When Your Sex Ed Teacher Is Clearly a Virgin - Uncensored
Josh Johnson recalls fainting during a COVID test, meeting a baby with a very deep voice and finding his sex ed teacher on Facebook.
12/04/2020
Full Ep
11:12
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS7 • E2Christi Chiello - Reasons Not to Be a Mom to Human Babies - Uncensored
Christi Chiello discusses becoming an aunt and a cat mom, and explains why she loves not having children.
12/15/2020
Full Ep
06:44
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS7 • E3Andy Haynes - Do You Remember the First Night of Quarantine?
Andy Haynes explains why he doesn’t consider himself a "guy" and recalls the shift in tone the news took during the beginning of the pandemic.
12/18/2020
Full Ep
07:34
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS7 • E4Realizing Bernie Sanders Is Your Ideal Man - Rebecca O’Neal - Uncensored
Rebecca O’Neal describes getting high and wanting to fight the coronavirus, and explains what sexting has been like during quarantine.
12/25/2020
Full Ep
06:54
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS7 • E5Love Is Like a Fart - Rosebud Baker - Uncensored
Rosebud Baker explains why she thinks love is gross and reflects on how having a lot of death in her life has caused her to develop a dark sense of humor.
01/01/2021
Full Ep
06:26
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS7 • E6Eagle Witt - White Women Are Scary - Uncensored
Eagle Witt reveals what makes white women so terrifying and describes using his family's racial naivete to win arguments.
01/08/2021
Full Ep
06:26
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS7 • E7Gavin Matts - People Are Having Babies for the Instagram Clout - Uncensored
Gavin Matts questions why people have kids and shares what it's like having roommates as an adult.
01/15/2021
Full Ep
05:15
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS7 • E8Vibrators Are Getting Too Intense - Mary Beth Barone - Uncensored
Mary Beth Barone explains why she's thinking about having a baby, breaks down her struggles with dating long-distance and considers why she mostly hangs out with gay men.
01/22/2021
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021