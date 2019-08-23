Shop Talk
When Your One-Night Stand Shows Up at Work
Season 1 E 1 • 08/23/2019
Becky tries to help Sam find something to wear after a wild night out ruins her clothes.
More
Watching
Full Ep
03:56
Shop TalkS1 • E2When Your Favorite Celebrity Becomes Your Worst Nightmare
Becky and Sam's friendship faces a major test when B-list celebrity Katrine Seagull walks into the store.
08/23/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021