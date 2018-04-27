Taskmaster
Engineering.
Season 1 E 6 • 05/11/2018
Taskmaster Reggie Watts challenges the contestants to create the best "flag meal," construct a miniature bridge and prepare items for a mystery challenge.
TaskmasterS1 • E1Physics.
Dillon Francis, Freddie Highmore, Kate Berlant, Ron Funches and Lisa Lampanelli are tasked with handlessly shooting basketballs, making backward films and popping tents.
04/27/2018
21:15
TaskmasterS1 • E2Ebony.
Dillon Francis, Freddie Highmore, Kate Berlant, Ron Funches and Lisa Lampanelli paint a horse while on one, remove a ball from a pipe and make the longest continuous noise.
04/27/2018
21:15
TaskmasterS1 • E3Bubbles.
Contestants must order a pizza without saying certain words, camouflage themselves in a photograph and create balloon chains without looking.
05/04/2018
21:15
TaskmasterS1 • E4Die, Die, Die.
Die, Die, Die. - Taskmaster Reggie Watts orders the contestants to make a block of ice disappear as fast as they can, impress an actual mayor in less than 20 minutes and transport only blue M&M's from one bowl to another while wearing boxing gloves.
05/04/2018
21:15
TaskmasterS1 • E5Magnets & Magic.
The contestants must throw something into something else, find their way to a microwave in as few steps as possible, and toss an egg through a basketball hoop and catch it.
05/11/2018
21:14
TaskmasterS1 • E6Engineering.
Taskmaster Reggie Watts challenges the contestants to create the best "flag meal," construct a miniature bridge and prepare items for a mystery challenge.
05/11/2018
21:14
TaskmasterS1 • E7Hostage.
The contestants must decipher their first task from a series of clues and stack the lowest unique number of doughnuts on a stick.
05/18/2018
