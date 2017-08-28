- 01:18
S1 • E1
CelebrityA hard-core fan pushes his luck a little too far when trying to get an autograph from an uber-famous pop star.08/28/2017
S1 • E2
The ClubTwo women get high, smear makeup all over their faces and talk s**t about everyone they know.08/28/2017
S1 • E3
Employees Must Wash HandsWhile smoking in the bathroom, a restaurant worker desperately pines for her coworker who doesn't seem to notice her.08/28/2017
S1 • E4
Hotel Wash RoomA gregarious bathroom attendant gets too personal with a patron who just wants to be left alone.08/28/2017
S1 • E5
Rookie's First DayA police lieutenant nearly ruins a murder investigation by ignoring her rookie partner.08/28/2017
About Someone's In Here
The digital series examines awkward chance encounters in public restrooms and serves as a helpful reminder to always knock before entering.