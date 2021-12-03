Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God

FRIDAYS 10/9c
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- Highlight
- Exclusive
- Interview
- Latest Episode21:27
S1 • E10
December 3, 2021 - The RittenHouse That Kyle BuiltCharlamagne Tha God endorses Black people owning legal firearms, advocate Carlos Ellis and journalist Alex Yablon discuss the issue of gun rights, and actor Meagan Good chats about "Harlem."12/03/2021
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
November 19, 2021 - Is Capitalism CAP?Charlamagne Tha God explores inflation's impacts, Dr. Claud Anderson discusses building wealth in the Black community, Kevin Hart talks about "True Story," and investor Ian Dunlap stops by.11/19/2021
- 21:29Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
November 12, 2021 - American FaketriotismCharlamagne Tha God calls out Americans who claim to be patriots while ignoring the concerns of veterans, then chats with Soulja Boy and gets Ed Sheeran's thoughts on fatherhood.11/12/2021
- 21:29Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
November 5, 2021 - Nuffin' SeasonCharlamagne Tha God examines the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on monogamy, then asks guests Shan Boodram and Michael Eric Dyson what that means for the future of Black families.11/05/2021
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
October 29, 2021 - A Tale of the Cowardly DonkeysCharlamagne Tha God explores why Democrats are afraid to act against the GOP and help Black America, then talks with POTUS Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond and The LOX about saving democracy.10/29/2021
- 21:29Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
October 15, 2021 - The Digital DevilCharlamagne Tha God takes a deep dive into social media's toxic effects, and gets insight from the Center for Humane Technology's Tristan Harris and "Digital Minimalism" author Cal Newport.10/15/2021
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Oct. 8, 2021 - Mental Health - Keep That Same Healing EnergyCharlamagne Tha God explores the impacts of generational trauma, Chico Bean and Icewear Vezzo visit a mental health gym, and Dr. Rheeda Walker, Resmaa Menakem and Michelle Williams stop by.10/08/2021
- 21:30
S1 • E3
October 1, 2021 - Critical Racist TheoryCharlamagne Tha God examines America's conservative backlash against critical race theory, HBCU students react to a provocative presentation, and Ja Rule offers his own words of wisdom.10/01/2021
- 20:59
S1 • E2
September 24, 2021 - Only the Feds I FearCharlamagne Tha God dives into the FBI's lengthy history of protecting white supremacy while policing Black Americans, and calls for the Bureau to cut ties with the legacy of J. Edgar Hoover.09/24/2021
- 22:29
S1 • E1
September 17, 2021 - DecrackerficationCharlamagne Tha God takes inspiration from Germany's denazification process after World War II by making the case that America needs to thoroughly cleanse itself of its Confederate past.09/17/2021
Cast
Lenard "Charlamagne" McKelveyHost
Lenard "Charlamagne" McKelvey
Born and raised as Lenard (Larry) McKelvey in Moncks Corner, SC, Charlamagne started his journey to becoming a world-renowned media personality when he worked as a radio intern while attending night school. After various stints on-air in South Carolina, he landed a life-changing opportunity to become second mic to legendary radio icon Wendy Williams. In 2010, Charlamagne helped establish "The Breakfast Club," the most successful hip-hop show in radio history recently inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame. Universally recognized as the key driver behind the morning show, alongside co-hosts Angela Yee and DJ Envy, Charlamagne's relentless effort to unveil truth by asking the uninhibited questions audiences most wanted to hear helped propel "The Breakfast Club"'s meteoric rise to success.
A groundbreaking philanthropist, Radio Hall of Fame inductee, bestselling author and highly sought-after cultural architect, Charlamagne is committed to building an inclusive empire designed to inspire, empower, and elevate the next generation of culture-shifting Black creatives. He is the author of The New York Times bestseller "Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It" -- which was also Audible.com's best-selling book of the year --and the globally embraced "Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me," which helped Charlamagne become one of the world's leading voices in the mental health discussion. With a deeply personal vision to help address the unmet and underserved emotional needs of Black people worldwide, Charlamagne founded the Mental Wealth Alliance (MWA), which supports state-of-the-art mental health services for Black people in need while building a long-term system of generational support for Black communities.
In November 2020, Charlamagne announced the launch of Black Privilege Publishing, his new partnership with Atria Books at Simon & Schuster. In October 2020, Charlamagne announced his partnership with comedian, actor and writer Kevin Hart and Audible Inc., igniting a global multiyear, multi-project development, production and audio licensing deal. In September 2020, Charlamagne and iHeartMedia announced the establishment of the Black Effect Podcast Network, a historic first-of-its-kind joint podcast publishing venture developed to amplify Black voices, celebrate Black creators and invest in the Black community, with culturally relevant content across a variety of genres.
As a keynote speaker and humanitarian, Charlamagne presented a $250,000 scholarship award to the South Carolina State University Alumni Association for student scholarships that will provide funds for African-American women who major in English or communications. The university conferred an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters upon Charlamagne at its Spring Commencement ceremony in May 2021.