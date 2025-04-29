0
The Daily Show
S30 E54 • April 29, 2025
Host Jordan Klepper sits down with Katherine Maher, president & CEO of NPR
Guest Interviews
- Nancy Kwan – "The World of Nancy Kwan" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Ronny Chieng interview actress Nancy Kwan about her memoir "The World of Nancy Kwan" in this extended interview.
- 15m 59s
- 04/29/2025
- Senator Tammy Duckworth - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Ronny Chieng interview Senator Tammy Duckworth in this extended interview.
- 17m 4s
- 04/29/2025
- Nimesh Patel - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Ronny Chieng interview comedian Nimesh Patel in this extended interview.
- 9m 12s
- 04/17/2025
- Bowen Yang - "The Wedding Banquet" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Desi Lydic interview "The Wedding Banquet" star Bowen Yang in this extended interview.
- 11m 10s
- 04/11/2025
- Olivia Munn -"Your Friends & Neighbors"- Extended InterviewWatch guest host Desi Lydic interview "Your Friends & Neighbors" star Olivia Munn in this extended interview.
- 17m 3s
- 04/10/2025
- Sen. Mallory McMorrow -"Hate Won't Win"- Extended InterviewWatch guest host Desi Lydic interview Sen. Mallory McMorrow, author of "Hate Won't Win," in this extended interview.
- 16m 31s
- 04/09/2025
- Scott Glenn - "The White Lotus" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Michael Kosta interview "The White Lotus" Season 3 star Scott Glenn in this extended interview.
- 10m 12s
- 04/08/2025
- Melissa Arnot Reid - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Michael Kosta interview "Enough: Climbing Toward a True Self on Mount Everest" author Melissa Arnot Reid.
- 11m 6s
- 04/04/2025
- Gianna Toboni - "The Volunteer" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Michael Kosta interview Emmy-winning journalist and "The Volunteer" author Gianna Toboni in this extended interview.
- 10m 48s
- 04/03/2025
- Bill Murray - "The Friend" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Ronny Chieng interview "The Friend" star Bill Murray in this extended interview.
- 19m 40s
- 03/28/2025
- Steve Coogan - "The Penguin Lessons" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Ronny Chieng interview "The Penguin Lessons" star Steve Coogan in this extended interview.
- 19m 13s
- 03/27/2025
- Michelle Wu - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Ronny Chieng interview Boston's Mayor Michelle Wu in this extended interview.
- 16m 31s
- 03/26/2025
- Peter Wolf - "Waiting on the Moon" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Jordan Klepper interview artist and "Waiting on the Moon" author Peter Wolf in this extended interview.
- 16m 35s
- 03/21/2025
- Ezra Klein & Derek Thompson - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Jordan Klepper interview "Abundance" coauthors Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson in this extended interview.
- 13m 33s
- 03/19/2025
- Antoni Porowski - "No Taste Like Home" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Michael Kosta interview "No Taste Like Home" host Antoni Porowski in this extended interview.
- 13m 43s
- 03/07/2025
- Julien Baker and TORRES - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Michael Kosta interview Julien Baker and TORRES about their album "Send a Prayer My Way” in this extended interview.
- 9m 54s
- 03/06/2025
- Mae Martin - "I'm a TV" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Michael Kosta interview comedian and actor Mae Martin about their debut album "I'm a TV" in this extended interview.
- 8m 2s
- 03/05/2025
- Gabrielle Union - "Riff Raff" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Desi Lydic interview "Riff Raff" star Gabrielle Union in this extended interview.
- 11m 43s
- 02/28/2025
- Rosebud Baker - "The Mother Lode" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Desi Lydic interview comedian Rosebud Baker about her special "The Mother Lode" in this extended interview.
- 8m 35s
- 02/27/2025
- Wendi McLendon-Covey - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Desi Lydic interview "St. Denis Medical" star Wendi McLendon-Covey in this extended interview.
- 10m 20s
- 02/26/2025
- Brady Corbet - "The Brutalist" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Jordan Klepper interview "The Brutalist" director and cowriter Brady Corbet in this extended interview.
- 13m 7s
- 02/13/2025
- Colman Domingo - "Sing Sing" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Jordan Klepper interview Oscar-nominated "Sing Sing" star Colman Domingo in this extended interview.
- 11m 23s
- 02/12/2025
- Jesse Eisenberg - "A Real Pain" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Jordan Klepper interview "A Real Pain" director and actor Jesse Eisenberg in this extended interview.
- 13m 6s
- 02/11/2025
- Ke Huy Quan - "Love Hurts" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Desi Lydic interview "Love Hurts" star Ke Huy Quan in this extended interview.
- 9m 24s
- 02/06/2025
- Julia Stiles - "Wish You Were Here" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Desi Lydic interview "Wish You Were Here" director Julia Stiles in this extended interview.
- 8m 40s
- 02/05/2025
- Nicole Avant - "The Six Triple Eight" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Desi Lydic interview "The Six Triple Eight" producer Nicole Avant in this extended interview.
- 15m 46s
- 02/04/2025
- Vince Beiser - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Michael Kosta interview "Power Metal: The Race for the Resources That Will Shape the Future" author Vince Beiser.
- 14m 14s
- 01/31/2025
- Rachel Mason -"An Update on Our Family"- Extended InterviewWatch guest host Michael Kosta interview "An Update on Our Family" filmmaker Rachel Mason in this extended interview.
- 14m 21s
- 01/30/2025
- Lil Rey Howery - "Dog Man" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Michael Kosta interview "Dog Man" actor and comedian Lil Rey Howery in this extended interview.
- 9m
- 01/29/2025
- Al Madrigal - "Lopez vs. Lopez" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Ronny Chieng interview "Lopez vs. Lopez" actor Al Madrigal in this extended interview.
- 12m 2s
- 01/24/2025
- Stephanie Hsu - "Laid" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Ronny Chieng interview "Laid" star Stephanie Hsu in this extended interview.
- 13m 57s
- 01/22/2025
- Tom Suozzi - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Jordan Klepper interview U.S. Representative Tom Suozzi in this extended interview.
- 17m 59s
- 01/17/2025
- ALOK - "Biology!" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Jordan Klepper interview poet and comedian ALOK in this extended interview.
- 12m 29s
- 01/15/2025
- Boyd Holbrook - "A Complete Unknown" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Jordan Klepper interview "A Complete Unknown" star Boyd Holbrook in this extended interview.
- 8m 58s
- 01/14/2025
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste - "Hard Truths" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Desi Lydic interview "Hard Truths" star Marianne Jean-Baptiste in this extended interview.
- 8m 6s
- 01/10/2025
- Richard Reeves - "Of Boys and Men" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Desi Lydic interview "Of Boys and Men" author Richard Reeves in this extended interview.
- 15m 44s
- 01/09/2025
- Halina Reijn - "Babygirl" - Extended InterviewWatch guest host Desi Lydic interview "Babygirl" writer and director Halina Reijn in this extended interview.
- 12m 21s
- 01/08/2025
- Talib Kweli -"The Confidence of Knowing"- Extended InterviewWatch guest host Ronny Chieng interview "The Confidence of Knowing" musician Talib Kweli in this extended interview.
- 11m 30s
Powerful Politicos
- Tim Walz - Exclusive InterviewWatch host Jon Stewart interview Democratic vice-presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in this exclusive interview.
- 19m 15s
- 10/22/2024
- Pete Buttigieg - JD Vance, Trump & The Harris 2024 CampaignWatch Jon Stewart interview U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in this extended interview.
- 19m 6s
- 08/16/2024
- Highlight - President Biden Gives an Oval Office TourWatch this highlight from The Daily Show featuring guest host Kal Penn and President Joe Biden.
- 4m 1s
- 02/09/2024
- Lindsey Graham - Russia, Trump & More - Extended InterviewSenator Lindsey Graham discusses Russia's war in Ukraine, his time serving in the U.S. Senate with guest host Al Franken, Donald Trump's legal woes and the 2024 presidential election.
- 12m 47s
- 03/21/2023
- Joe Biden - Creating Political Change - Extended InterviewPresident Joe Biden talks with guest host Kal Penn about shared experiences in the Obama White House and discusses his administration's actions on climate change, LGBTQ+ rights and more.
- 18m 26s
- 03/14/2023
- Barack Obama - How Election Deniers Threaten DemocracyFormer President Barack Obama discusses voters' rebuke of election deniers in the 2022 midterms, his time campaigning in conservative parts of the country and how media fuels partisanship.
- 11m 23s
- 11/17/2022
- Stacey Abrams - Fighting for Voting Access in GeorgiaVoting rights activist and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams discusses being the target of political attack ads, the fight to ensure voting access to her constituents and more.
- 5m 30s
- 10/31/2022
- Pete Buttigieg - The State of U.S. InfrastructureTransportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discusses how the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is being used, the benefits of electric cars and what's being done to curb airline abuses.
- 12m 31s
- 08/01/2022
- Kellyanne Conway - "Here's the Deal"Kellyanne Conway, a former aide to President Trump, discusses conflicting accounts of her response to the 2020 election, policy remedies to school shootings and her memoir "Here's the Deal."
- 16m 23s
- 05/31/2022
- Anthony Fauci - Countering COVID-19 Vaccine UntruthsInfectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses how the effort to sway vaccine-wary Americans may lead to government mandates and talks about his fight against vaccine disinformation.
- 9m 1s
- 09/13/2021
- Michelle Obama - Post-White House Life and New ProjectsFormer first lady Michelle Obama describes how her life has changed after leaving the White House and talks about her ongoing friendly competition with her husband, Barack.
- 6m 53s
- 03/22/2021
- Barack Obama - Nurturing Future Leaders and Democracy AbroadBarack Obama discusses the goals of his many leadership programs around the world, the global influence of American-style democratic values and grappling with the dilemmas of war.
- 10m 26s
- 12/15/2020
- Bernie Sanders - Uniting a Coalition of Voters Against TrumpSen. Bernie Sanders argues Donald Trump is the most dangerous president in U.S. history, calls on people to band together to defeat Trump and reflects on the future of the Democratic party.
- 11m 18s
- 08/20/2020
- Hillary Clinton - The Republican Party's Anti-Voting Antics & "Hillary"Hillary Clinton discusses her life under the COVID-19 lockdown, the threat of voter suppression tactics, her work with Democracy Docket and Hulu's docuseries "Hillary."
- 7m 32s
- 07/13/2020
Jordan Klepper Specials
Best of Jon Stewart
- Barack Obama Pt. 1Barack Obama looks ahead to his final months as president of the U.S. and describes what he'd like to accomplish.
- 11m 4s
- 07/21/2015
- #McConnellingWith new background music, Mitch McConnell's campaign ad becomes much more interesting.
- 4m 21s
- 03/13/2014
- Once Upon a TineNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio shames a Staten Island restaurant by eating his pizza with a knife and fork.
- 5m 16s
- 01/13/2014
- Toker & HoochThe argument against marijuana would carry more weight if those making it had a similar perspective on America's alcohol usage.
- 4m 49s
- 01/07/2014
- Tower RecordOne World Trade Center is named the tallest building in the United States, igniting a rivalry between New York and Chicago.
- 6m 55s
- 11/13/2013
- Malala YousafzaiNobel Peace Prize nominee Malala Yousafzai discusses the importance of education in diffusing terrorism and empowering women.
- 6m 13s
- 10/08/2013
- TedAspiring presidential hopeful and beloved Texas freedom fighter Ted Cruz turns out to be nothing but a dirty syrup guzzler.
- 5m 48s
- 05/01/2013
- Scapegoat Hunter - Gun ControlGun rights activists' paranoid fear of a possible dystopic future prevents America from addressing its actual dystopic present.
- 8m 14s
- 01/08/2013
- The Punanny StateCongress convenes an all-male contraception panel in an effort to find balance between religious liberty and the realities of the secular world.
- 6m 42s
- 02/20/2012
- Indecision 2012 - In the South of MadnessAasif Mandvi, Jason Jones and Jessica Williams provide full coverage on the electoral horrors encroaching on South Carolina.
- 5m 23s
- 01/11/2012
- Me Lover's Pizza with Crazy BroadDonald Trump disrespects New Yorkers by taking Sarah Palin to a pizza chain and eating his stacked slices with a fork.
- 7m 49s
- 06/01/2011
- 9/11 First Responders React to the Senate Filibuster9/11 first responders express their thoughts on Mitch McConnell's tearful sendoff of a retiring friend and Jon Kyl's reasons for why the Senate can't work after Christmas.
- 8m 54s
- 12/16/2010
- Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear AnnouncementOprah Winfrey shows her support for Jon and Stephen's Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear with a gift for the audience.
- 10m 29s
- 10/14/2010
- AppholesMicrosoft was supposed to be the evil one, but now Apple is busting down doors in Palo Alto while Bill Gates rids the world of mosquitoes.
- 8m 40s
- 04/28/2010
- Bernie Goldberg Fires BackJon apologizes for criticizing Bernie Goldberg and Fox News just because they're a terrible, cynical, disingenuous news organization.
- 11m 54s
- 04/20/2010
- Exclusive - Jim Cramer Extended Interview Pt. 1Jim Cramer criticizes Rick Santelli's rant and admits he made his own mistakes, in this exclusive, uncensored video.
- 5m 48s
- 03/12/2009
- Jim Cramer Pt. 2Despite his ethically dubious past, Jim Cramer calls for indictments for the economic collapse.
- 11m 24s
- 03/12/2009
- Jim Cramer Pt. 3Jim Cramer promises Jon he'll get back to the fundamentals of reporting the financial market.
- 2m 19s
- 03/12/2009
- Decision 2008 - Obama Victory CoverageFor the news networks, election night is Christmas, Hanukkah, and your parents getting divorced all at once -- in other words -- toys.
- 6m 41s
- 11/05/2008
- Your Show BlowsTomorrow Jon Stewart gets to go back to being funny and Crossfire will still blow.
- 2m 52s
- 10/18/2004
- September 11, 2001In the first show since the tragedy of September 11, 2001, Jon shares his thoughts and feelings about the life-changing events.
- 8m 51s
- 09/20/2001
- Headlines - Indecision 2000 - Victory: BushAl Gore concedes the presidency to George W. Bush after the Supreme Court rules 5 to 4 for stopping the Florida recount.
- 4m
- 12/13/2000
