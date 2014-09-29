YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
00:15
S20
Moment of Zen - The Panties Expert
Detroit Fox News anchor Jay Towers misunderstands his co-anchor's love for peonies.
09/29/2014
07:55
S20
Exclusive - Hadi al-Bahra Extended Interview Pt. 1
Hadi al-Bahra discusses the Syrian National Coalition's fight for democracy.
09/29/2014
04:58
S20
The Warm Ultimatum
Jon devises a plan to combat climate change involving One Direction's Harry Styles.
09/29/2014
08:56
S20
Chatty Chatty Bomb Bomb
Congress avoids calling itself back into session to debate military action against ISIS.
09/29/2014
07:40
S20
Exclusive - Hadi al-Bahra Extended Interview Pt. 2
Syrian opposition leader Hadi al-Bahra shares the book that resulted from the #100000Names project.
09/29/2014
06:41
S20
Hadi al-Bahra
Hadi al-Bahra describes Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad's relationship with the terrorist group ISIS.
09/29/2014
04:03
S20
America's Next Top Modi
India may have found its Ronald Reagan in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
09/30/2014
00:12
S20
Moment of Zen - Reload with Truth
Sarah Palin states that the White House is located at 1400 Pennsylvania Avenue.
09/30/2014
07:14
S20
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck discusses filming "Gone Girl" and his upcoming role in "Batman v Superman."
09/30/2014
09:18
S20
How a Bill Becomes an Ad
The least productive Congress in history prepares to enter midterm elections.
09/30/2014
03:23
S20
Germs of Engagement
The first confirmed case of Ebola in the U.S. has the media in a panic.
10/01/2014
07:58
S20
The Shoddyguard
The Secret Service comes under scrutiny for its handling of an intruder at the White House.
10/01/2014
