S26 • E47
S26 • E47
January 21, 2021 - Jelani CobbPresident Biden exceeds America's low expectations, Desi Lydic looks back at Melania Trump's defining moments as First Lady, and the New Yorker's Jelani Cobb discusses America post-Trump.01/21/2021
S26 • E46
S26 • E46
January 20, 2021 - Stacey AbramsJoe Biden is officially sworn in as America's 46th president, Trevor dives into the history of Inauguration Day, and Stacey Abrams discusses her grassroots political efforts in Georgia.01/20/2021
S26 • E45
S26 • E45
January 19, 2021 - Carey MulliganWashington, D.C., prepares for Joe Biden's inauguration, Desi Lydic looks back on Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's White House roles, and Carey Mulligan discusses "Promising Young Woman."01/19/2021
S26 • E44
S26 • E44
Donald Trump's 100 Most Tremendous ScandalsRoy Wood Jr. breaks down the 100 greatest scandals of the Trump administration, from jaw-dropping acts of corruption to devastating displays of incompetence.12/17/2020
S26 • E43
S26 • E43
December 16, 2020 - James Corden & Tessa ThompsonDesi Lydic braves a family Christmas party with relatives from Fox News, James Corden talks about "The Late Late Show" and "The Prom," and Tessa Thompson discusses her movie "Sylvie's Love."12/16/2020
S26 • E42
S26 • E42
December 15, 2020 - Barack ObamaGOP leaders finally accept Joe Biden's presidential victory over Donald Trump, and Trevor talks to Barack Obama about his memoir "A Promised Land," his leadership initiatives and more.12/15/2020
S26 • E41
S26 • E41
December 14, 2020 - Pharrell WilliamsPresident Trump gets a reality check, Desi Lydic and Roy Wood Jr. host a voter suppression game show, and Pharrell Williams discusses his Black Ambition initiative and the Juneteenth Pledge.12/14/2020
S26 • E40
S26 • E40
December 10, 2020 - Rachel Maddow & Bryan CranstonDulce Sloan looks back at protesting in 2020, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow talks about her book "Bag Man," and actor Bryan Cranston discusses his role on the Showtime series "Your Honor."12/10/2020
S26 • E39
S26 • E39
December 9, 2020 - George WallaceMichael Kosta proposes denying 2020 ever happened, Desi Lydic examines the year's rise in horniness, and comedian George Wallace talks about his book "Bulltwit…and Whatnot."12/09/2020
S26 • E38
S26 • E38
December 8, 2020 - Ijeoma Oluo & Busta RhymesRonny Chieng highlights major technology news from 2020, writer Ijeoma Oluo discusses her book "Mediocre," and rapper Busta Rhymes talks about his album "Extinction Level Event 2."12/08/2020
Cast
Trevor Noah
Desi Lydic
Desi Lydic joined "The Daily Show" as a correspondent in September 2015 when Trevor Noah started his tenure as host. She is a professionally trained improvisational and comedic actress who studied and performed at The Groundlings and ImprovOlympic. Her first one-hour Comedy Central special "Desi Lydic: Abroad" premiered in May 2019. Desi set out on a global expedition -- exploring how and why the U.S. has fallen so far behind much of the world when it comes to women and education, economics, health and politics. Desi also had a starring role on MTV's hit comedy series "Awkward." Her other credits include FXX's "The League" and Cameron Crowe's "We Bought a Zoo."
Dulce Sloan
Dulcé Sloan has been a correspondent on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" since 2017, and her half-hour "Comedy Central Presents" stand-up special premiered in 2019. She was also added to the cast of the upcoming animated FOX series "The Great North," joining an ensemble of comedy heavyweights including Jenny Slate, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and Paul Rust. The series, from the creators of FOX's hit animated show "Bob's Burgers," will premiere in 2020. She appears opposite Malin Akerman, Bella Thorne and Alec Baldwin in the indie comedy "Chick Fight," currently in post-production. She can also be seen on OWN's four-part series "Black Women OWN the Conversation."
Jaboukie Young-White
Jaboukie Young-White is a comedian originally from Chicago. Named one of Variety's 2018 "10 Comics to Watch" at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, White has performed stand-up twice on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and debuted his half hour on "Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents" in 2019. White can be seen on the last season of HBO's "Crashing," in the Sony feature "Rough Night" and in the Netflix features "Set It Up" and "Someone Great." Previously, White was a staff writer on Netflix's "American Vandal" and "Big Mouth." White will appear in the A24, Mike Mills-directed feature "C'mon, C'mon" opposite Joaquin Phoenix and as the lead in the independent rom-com film "Dating in New York." White also voices the role of Truman on the upcoming animated series "Fairfax" on Amazon.
Michael Kosta
A stand-up veteran who has appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," "Conan," "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and "@midnight," Michael Kosta has been a fixture on TV since his breakout performance at HBO's U.S. Comedy Arts Festival. Prior to "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," Kosta co-created, produced and starred in "The Comment Section," guest-hosted "Attack of the Show" and co-hosted "Crowd Goes Wild" with Regis Philbin. He also served as a correspondent on "The Soup" spin-off series "The Soup Investigates." Kosta starred in his own stand-up special for "Comedy Central Presents" and released his comedy album "Comedy for Attractive People" in 2015. He was also recently seen on CC's "This Week at the Comedy Cellar" and "This Is Not Happening."
Ronny Chieng
Ronny Chieng is a stand-up comedian and actor. He was also one of the stars of the worldwide hit movie "Crazy Rich Asians" and has appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and in The New York Times and GQ. Ronny co-wrote and starred on his own sitcom "Ronny Chieng: International Student," aired on Comedy Central and Netflix. In December 2019, Chieng released his debut smash hit Netflix stand-up comedy special "Asian Comedian Destroys America." He firmly believes there is absolutely no way anyone is reading this.
Roy Wood Jr.
Roy Wood Jr.'s comedy has entertained millions across stage, television and radio. In addition to stand-up comedy, producing and acting, during his tenure on "The Daily Show," Roy has used the show's brand of satire to shed a light on serious issues like Chicago gun violence, police reform, LGBTQ+ discrimination, ICE deportations and PTSD in the black community. He also recently appeared in a guest-starring role on the AMC series "Better Call Saul" and will be seen on "The Last O.G." on TBS and on the Netflix comedy "Space Force."