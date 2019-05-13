The Daily Show Presents: Desi Lydic: Abroad

E 1 • 05/13/2019

Desi Lydic heads to Iceland, Namibia and Spain to figure out why these countries all have better records of gender equality than the United States.

More

Watching

Full Ep
41:44
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show Presents: Desi Lydic: Abroad
E1
The Daily Show Presents: Desi Lydic: Abroad

Desi Lydic heads to Iceland, Namibia and Spain to figure out why these countries all have better records of gender equality than the United States.
05/13/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021